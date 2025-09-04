I pride myself on being an early riser. Usually, a 5:30 a.m. alarm is no match for my daily routine. But this morning, Hailey Bieber beat me to the street style scene. Further, she stepped out bright and early in the flared pants trend.

While I blissfully slept for an extra half hour, Bieber's stylist, Dani Michelle, dressed her in head-to-toe designer. Why the early-morning appearance, you ask? Rhode hits Sephora stores today, so the beauty brand's founder got a head start on her packed press schedule. Outside a Tribeca hotel, Bieber debuted her first business-y set, starting with flared black trousers. The low-rise Gucci bottoms hugged her waist and thighs, widening around her knees in true flared fashion. They featured a subtle sheen, which matched her pointy Saint Laurent slingback pumps.

Both ends of the flared spectrum had a moment earlier this summer, ranging from yoga pants to structured trousers. Jennifer Lopez wore a similar silhouette on the Office Romance set, except in ivory. Olivia Rodrigo, on the other hand, favorited a Bieber-ish pair for off-duty outings.

Hailey Bieber pulled off flared trousers with ease on Thursday morning. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bieber paired her pants with a white long-sleeve, marking her third black-and-white look of the week. Its semi-sheer fabric revealed a racerback tank top underneath. From there, her oversize Phoebe Philo clutch peeked out from beneath her arm.

Unfortunately, the $2,700 bag sold out months ago. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley got her hands on it well before Bieber, carrying it over 10 times since April 2025. It features the same triple compartment motif as Philo's Gig Bag.

Once Sephora was open for business, Bieber brought back her flared trousers for round two. She looked every bit a CEO in the same bottoms, plus the peep-toe mule trend. On top, Bieber layered a lacy bustier under a nude leather blazer.

Her closet is flooded with blazers, usually within the bulky, menswear realm. This time, her topper was surprisingly fitted. Perhaps she was inspired by the "Tailored for You" dress code at this year's Met Gala. Zendaya, Sabrina Carpenter, Kendall Jenner, Laura Harrier, and Bieber all cinched the office staple on the red carpet.

A few hours later, Hailey popped up again wearing the same trousers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

At this rate, there's no telling how many looks the supermodel will serve today. Bieber and Michelle specialize in multiple outfit swaps per day (in June, they went viral for it). Should she stop at her flared trouser campaign, I'd be more than happy.

