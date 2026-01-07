Hailey Bieber Recreates Gisele Bündchen's Vintage Victoria's Secret Ad in Polka-Dot Valentine's Day Lingerie
Another viral photoshoot for the look books.
Hailey Bieber hasn't fluttered her wings in a Victoria's Secret fashion show runway since its 2023 "World Tour." Still, she's an honorary Angel at heart. She's starred in eight campaigns during her catwalk hiatus, including her latest for "A Very VS Valentine's Day."
On January 6, Victoria's Secret teased its "queen of hearts" on Instagram. Without fully revealing her identity, the 15-second clip captured a lingerie-clad model and her famous oval-shaped engagement ring. "Oh, that’s definitely Mrs. Bieber," flooded the comment section. 24 hours later, Bieber's recreation of a circa-2001 Victoria's Secret ad went live.
Photographer Adrienne Raquel captured the Rhode founder in a candlelit, boudoir-style dressing room. One set-up drew inspiration from a 25-year-old "Think Pink" Fragrance campaign, featuring Gisele Bündchen. Bieber channeled the Brazilian model to a T—she even painted her own pedicure in the drawer of a wooden dresser. The only difference? Bieber's stylist, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, traded Bündchen's lacy pink bra for a $45 polka-dot piece, courtesy of the brand-new "Tease" collection.
Next, Bieber modeled a bodysuit's lace-trimmed balconette bra, itty-bitty cutout, and pinstriped bodice with ease. Undone, light-wash jeans channeled Bieber's favorite underwear-as-outerwear formula for Victoria's Secret campaigns. See: Her peekaboo thong and matching bustier in March 2024's bridal rendition. Two years prior, Bieber's "Dream Angels" ad traded full-length denim for distressed shorts, alongside a blue, Bombshell push-up bra.
You may not know it, but you've seen Bieber's next bralette before. In late October, she posed for Instagram in a pale pink bra, which wasn't shoppable at the time. "Cute bra 😉💕," wrote Victoria's Secret in her comment section, all but confirming its tags. The bra's flirty floral embroidery returned to IG on Jan. 7, when Bieber paired it with a matching, semi-sheer garter and hosiery.
Even Bieber's pajamas earned a close-up in the campaign. Karefa-Johnson traded VS lingerie for the Tease line's satin matching set in pale pink. What's more, both pieces could transfer to Bieber's daytime rotation with ease. She wore similar, lace-trimmed shorts at the Saint Laurent Spring 2026 show, except in the once "played-out" butter yellow trend.
Bieber kept her Victoria's Secret picks private in 2025, her first campaign-free gap year since 2021. By Jan. 7, 2026, however, she made up for lost time, all while serving up Valentine's Day style inspiration.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.