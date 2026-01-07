Hailey Bieber hasn't fluttered her wings in a Victoria's Secret fashion show runway since its 2023 "World Tour." Still, she's an honorary Angel at heart. She's starred in eight campaigns during her catwalk hiatus, including her latest for "A Very VS Valentine's Day."

On January 6, Victoria's Secret teased its "queen of hearts" on Instagram. Without fully revealing her identity, the 15-second clip captured a lingerie-clad model and her famous oval-shaped engagement ring. "Oh, that’s definitely Mrs. Bieber," flooded the comment section. 24 hours later, Bieber's recreation of a circa-2001 Victoria's Secret ad went live.

Photographer Adrienne Raquel captured the Rhode founder in a candlelit, boudoir-style dressing room. One set-up drew inspiration from a 25-year-old "Think Pink" Fragrance campaign, featuring Gisele Bündchen. Bieber channeled the Brazilian model to a T—she even painted her own pedicure in the drawer of a wooden dresser. The only difference? Bieber's stylist, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, traded Bündchen's lacy pink bra for a $45 polka-dot piece, courtesy of the brand-new "Tease" collection.

Hailey Bieber embodied her inner Angel in her latest Victoria's Secret ad. (Image credit: Adrienne Raquel)

See her inspiration, here. (Image credit: @90sanxiety)

Next, Bieber modeled a bodysuit's lace-trimmed balconette bra, itty-bitty cutout, and pinstriped bodice with ease. Undone, light-wash jeans channeled Bieber's favorite underwear-as-outerwear formula for Victoria's Secret campaigns. See: Her peekaboo thong and matching bustier in March 2024's bridal rendition. Two years prior, Bieber's "Dream Angels" ad traded full-length denim for distressed shorts, alongside a blue, Bombshell push-up bra.

The Tease Bodysuit looks made for Hailey. (Image credit: Adrienne Raquel)

You may not know it, but you've seen Bieber's next bralette before. In late October, she posed for Instagram in a pale pink bra, which wasn't shoppable at the time. "Cute bra 😉💕," wrote Victoria's Secret in her comment section, all but confirming its tags. The bra's flirty floral embroidery returned to IG on Jan. 7, when Bieber paired it with a matching, semi-sheer garter and hosiery.

Here's the peekaboo bra in its full, candlelit glory. (Image credit: Adrienne Raquel)

Even Bieber's pajamas earned a close-up in the campaign. Karefa-Johnson traded VS lingerie for the Tease line's satin matching set in pale pink. What's more, both pieces could transfer to Bieber's daytime rotation with ease. She wore similar, lace-trimmed shorts at the Saint Laurent Spring 2026 show, except in the once "played-out" butter yellow trend.

Bieber also tried on a silky matching set. (Image credit: Adrienne Raquel)

Perhaps her VS shorts will earn time in a front row, too. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Victoria's Secret Tease Satin & Chiffon Flyaway Cami Set $59.95 at Victoria's Secret

Bieber kept her Victoria's Secret picks private in 2025, her first campaign-free gap year since 2021. By Jan. 7, 2026, however, she made up for lost time, all while serving up Valentine's Day style inspiration.

