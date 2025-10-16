Heaps of pink confetti at the end of the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show told guests it was time to go home. For Victoria's Secret models, however, the night was still young. Angels like Irina Shayk, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Anok Yai had after-parties to attend—and second looks to change into.

As soon as the curtain closed on the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, the race was on to hit the after-hours circuit. Their first stop? Greenwich's Crane Club, just north of the Brooklyn venue. The brand rented out the entire waterfront hotspot for models and celebrities alike. Within minutes, the dress code became abundantly clear: lustrous takes on lingerie.

Joan Smalls was one of the first to arrive. Her transparent mini dress—made of black lace-up corsetry—would've fit right in on the runway. She paired it with low-rise underwear and a balconette bra, both of which peeked through the netting. Irina Shayk followed closely behind Smalls, in a pajama-like slip dress. It wasn't nearly as revealing as her fashion show sets. (See her mesh Showgirl-inspired thong for proof.) Even so, it embodied the early 2000s nostalgia reflected in the evening's bombshell blowouts and sky-high heels.

If you couldn't secure an invite to the after-party, never fear. Catching up on the best late-night looks is just as good.

Joan Smalls

Joan brought the drama to New York's hottest club. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 37-year-old walked the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show show twice on October 15, first in gladiator-inspired gold, and later, in crimson-colored wings. For the after party, she channeled classic VS-core in black lingerie, layered under a lace-up corset dress. A Hilá leather trench coat à la The Matrix made for a runway-worthy reveal.

Anok Yai

Anok's skin continued to glow on the after-party scene. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Don't let certain paparazzi angles fool you: Anok Yai's after-party 'fit was anything but simple. The jersey-knit maxi featured a striking side cutout, revealing the model's chiseled abs. The cutout stretched from her bust to an entirely open back.

Doutzen Kroes and Imaan Hammam

What's better than one VS Angel? Two VS Angels. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kroes and Hammam channeled contrasting sides of a Victoria's Secret model: on and off-duty. Kroes, for one, wore light-wash jeans, a cropped wrap top, and a fur coat. Hammam took on the naked dress trend in striped tulle, criss-crossing her bodice and hips symmetrically.

Irina Shayk

A moment for Irina's luxe LWD. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shayk's style did a complete 180 after the Victoria's Secret show. Instead of sheer bustiers and matching thongs, the A-lister posed in a satin slip dress. Turns out, it's vintage Ann Demeulemeester. An elongated train made it a worthy contestant for most ethereal look of the night. White and gold diamond bracelets from Buccellati finished her post-show set.

Candice Swanepoel

Candice's bombshell blowout remained intact. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With more than a dozen Victoria's Secret shows under her belt, Swanepoel is a pro at after-party dressing. This time, a fringed little black dress made the cut, alongside a pendant necklace and diamond hoop earrings.

Stella Maxwell

Stella served major It girl energy in flat loafers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the catwalk, Maxwell traded a bold bra for a sequin T-shirt topped with the phrase, "Very Sexy." She reserved her lingerie for the post-show soirée. Outside Crane Club, photographers captured her sheer slip dress, lined with lace atop the plunging neck. Similar to Smalls, she wore a leather trench coat for extra warmth. Leather loafers replaced sky-high stilettos seen on the runway.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra pulled off stark white bloomers with ease. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Every avenue of the underwear-as-outerwear trend was present at the Victoria's Secret after-party. Even the bloomers trend, thanks to Ambrosio. She styled tulle-trimmed shorts with a lace camisole and a cropped leather jacket. Her vintage Dior leopard-print bag—specifically, its red stitching—complemented ankle-strap pumps, also in crimson.