Once the curtain closed on Mariah Carey's holiday residency in Las Vegas last week, she wasted no time jetting to Aspen, Colorado. Starting on December 16, Carey fully embraced her role as the Queen of Christmas in the loudest of luxury winter coats.

The mountainside hotspot welcomed Carey with open arms for her fourth Christmas in a row. Stylist Wilfredo Rosado outfitted her like a true local: in layers on layers on designer layers. The Grammy winner's first stop? Gucci, though her $855 oversize scarf boasted Louis Vuitton's black-and-white monogram.

She coupled it with an oversize, $7,800 Louis Vuitton poncho, stacked over a skintight ski suit. Puffed-up mittens, another skiwear select, traded places with her typical leather gloves. To finish, she pulled on matte leather black boots.

Mariah Carey was impossible to miss on her first night in Aspen. (Image credit: Backgrid)

24 hours later, Carey returned to downtown Aspen with another label's monogram in tow. This time, a sweater dress from Fendi served as her outfit's foundation, alongside semi-sheer tights. The $1,950 mini was made to be worn with fur—taupe shearling covered Carey's knee-grazing coat from top to bottom. The singer swapped her black knee-highs for a warm-toned suede pair, featuring stiletto heels.

Mariah's second selects were, perhaps, her most glamorous. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The same evening, Carey exited Moncler's storefront in the Fendi mini, except her fur had been replaced by a Prada stole. The $1,950 fringed wrap was reversible; Carey styled it with the signature triangle emblem front and center. Each step allowed sneak peeks at the interior's tan cashmere, as well as her chocolate brown leather gloves. Striking green-tinted sunglasses acted as her only visible accessory. Knowing Carey, however, five-figure diamonds hid beneath her luxe layers.

Mariah ended the night outside Moncler in Prada and Fendi. (Image credit: Backgrid)

If you tune into Carey's Aspen trips like a reality TV show, you know her outings are typically purse-less. (Jennifer Lopez, on the other hand, brings Hermès Birkins aplenty to the tourist town.)

The "Emotions" singer prefers loud luxury outerwear over five-figure handbags, as evidenced by her Aspen-proof Louis Vuitton cape this time last year. Judging by her previous visits, Carey will be in Colorado through Christmas. So, expect more coat-centric looks from her in the coming days—no, hours.