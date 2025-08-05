After years of attending Jennifer Lopez's unofficial school of style, I know she prefers designer bags with a four-figure price point or higher. As for her footwear? She won't rule out more affordable finds.

Case in point: On August 5, Lopez paired a $2,200 Prada bag with $60 flip-flops in Istanbul, Turkey, the latest stop on her her Up All Night tour. Before performing her greatest hits at the Festival Park Yenikapı, she went shopping with Prada's Mini Wicker Bucket Bag, a raffia top-handle model that debuted in May 2014, in tow. The bag's woven drawstring closure matched her baby pink two-piece, courtesy of Victoria Beckham. It was equal parts lightweight and luxe, as the long-sleeve linen blouse elevated her scalloped shorts.

Usually, nothing stops the Maid In Manhattan star from wearing sky-high stilettos. This time, however, she endorsed summer 2025's flip-flop fad with her favorite metallic gold thongs from Tkees.

On August 5, J.Lo turned heads in flip-flops and Prada. (Image credit: Backgrid)

J.Lo has worn the under-$100 sandals more than ten times since July 2022, when she initially bought them on a Capri vacation. This summer alone, they've complemented a Valentino shirt dress one day, and a (rumored) $80,000 croc-embossed Hermès Birkin the next.

Most recently, on August 1, the Tkees appeared in a post-Egypt Instagram recap. They looked chic with a black bikini, which she layered underneath a crochet cover-up. All this to say? Her gold flip-flops are just as versatile as Kendall Jenner's viral Dune sandals by The Row (and for less than a quarter of the price).

Her trusty Tkees looked beach-ready with a black bikini on Aug. 1. (Image credit: @jlo)

Lopez's Prada purchase appears to be her closet's newest addition. Until now, she hadn't publicly carried it. (Trust me, I would know if she did.) Her Tkees flip-flops, on the other hand, are certainly getting more bang for her buck.

Shop Styles Inspired by Jennifer Lopez

