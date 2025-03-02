Elle Fanning and Dakota Fanning Embrace 2025's Cape Trend in Head-to-Toe Chanel
Their coordinating outfits perfectly accentuate the differences between them.
Elle Fanning and Dakota Fanning are proof that, sometimes, talent really does run in the family. The two sisters, both of whom are celebrated actresses, made a joint appearance at the 16th annual Pre-Oscar dinner hosted by Charles Finch and Chanel on Saturday, March 1. Alongside Lupita Nyong'o—who wore a sheer Chanel shirtdress for the occasion—Elle and Dakota wore coordinating Chanel outfits, which perfectly accentuated the differences between them.
The intimate dinner took place at the iconic Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel, and was attended by everyone from Riley Keough to Ava DuVernay and Lily-Rose Depp. The Fanning sisters—who are both styled by Samantha McMillen—wore head-to-toe Chanel for the occasion, although their outfits couldn't have been more different.
Dakota opted for a dramatic turquoise jacket made from quilted silk velvet, which featured feathery hems and was embroidered with flowers. She paired the jacket with a silk jacquard halter top and matching skirt—look 61 from the Métiers d'art 2024/25 collection. The Equalizer 3 star completed her outfit with Chanel Fine Jewelry, including an 18K yellow gold Coco Crush bracelet, and a Camélia ring and earrings in 18K rose gold with diamonds.
A Complete Unknown star Elle embraced 2025's statement cape trend in a short A-line dress featuring a sheer asymmetrical cape. Constructed from black and gold mesh, Elle's mini dress—look 45 from Chanel's Spring/Summer 2025 Haute Couture collection—is intricately embroidered with blue sequins and gold braids.
Elle has recently been promoting the movie A Complete Unknown, in which she stars opposite Timothée Chalamet. The pair unforgettably recreated Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's Wicked "holding space" moment during the press tour for their movie.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Lupita Nyong'o Dresses Like an Oscar Winner in Chanel
The organza dress cascaded with shimmering feathers.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle's Daughter Just Had an Adorable Playdate
"When the aunties come to celebrate...and play!"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry on Raising Lilibet and Archie in California
The Duke of Sussex shared the one thing he can do in the U.S. "without any issue."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Lupita Nyong'o's Sheer Chanel Shirtdress Is a Masterclass in Dressing Like an Oscar Winner
The organza dress cascaded with shimmering feathers.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Toasts the 2025 Oscars in a Champagne Tom Ford Gown and Luxurious Fur Coat
J.Lo looks like an Oscar statuette brought to life.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Lucy Boynton Proves Chanel Looks Can Kill for Her 'A Cruel Love' Premiere
Her outfit for the 'A Cruel Love' premiere is equal parts retro and modern.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Gracie Abrams Is So Bridal-Coded in Butter Yellow Chanel on the 2025 Grammys Red Carpet
I love this custom look, I'm (not) sorry!
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Elle Fanning’s 2025 Golden Globes Red Carpet Gown Takes a Walk on the Wild Side
See her Balmain look here.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Elle Fanning Knows Exactly How to Own the 'A Complete Unknown' Red Carpet Circuit
Stylist Samantha McMillen explains.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Orion Carloto's Chanel Métiers D'Art Show Look Is as Expressive as Her Poetry
For Orion Carloto, a front row seat outfit is as expressive as her writing.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Olivia Wilde's Pink Chanel Power Suit Deserves to Be Taken Seriously
Power dressing isn't all black suiting.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated