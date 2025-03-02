Elle Fanning and Dakota Fanning are proof that, sometimes, talent really does run in the family. The two sisters, both of whom are celebrated actresses, made a joint appearance at the 16th annual Pre-Oscar dinner hosted by Charles Finch and Chanel on Saturday, March 1. Alongside Lupita Nyong'o—who wore a sheer Chanel shirtdress for the occasion—Elle and Dakota wore coordinating Chanel outfits, which perfectly accentuated the differences between them.

The intimate dinner took place at the iconic Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel, and was attended by everyone from Riley Keough to Ava DuVernay and Lily-Rose Depp. The Fanning sisters—who are both styled by Samantha McMillen—wore head-to-toe Chanel for the occasion, although their outfits couldn't have been more different.

Dakota opted for a dramatic turquoise jacket made from quilted silk velvet, which featured feathery hems and was embroidered with flowers. She paired the jacket with a silk jacquard halter top and matching skirt—look 61 from the Métiers d'art 2024/25 collection. The Equalizer 3 star completed her outfit with Chanel Fine Jewelry, including an 18K yellow gold Coco Crush bracelet, and a Camélia ring and earrings in 18K rose gold with diamonds.

Elle and Dakota Fanning in Chanel. (Image credit: Getty Images/Stefanie Keenan/WireImage)

Elle and Dakota Fanning attend the Chanel and Charles Finch Annual Pre-Oscar Dinner at the Polo Lounge at The Beverly Hills Hotel on March 01, 2025. (Image credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

A Complete Unknown star Elle embraced 2025's statement cape trend in a short A-line dress featuring a sheer asymmetrical cape. Constructed from black and gold mesh, Elle's mini dress—look 45 from Chanel's Spring/Summer 2025 Haute Couture collection—is intricately embroidered with blue sequins and gold braids.

Elle Fanning, Dakota Fanning, Scout Willis, and Demi Moore at the Chanel and Charles Finch Annual Pre-Oscar Dinner on March 01, 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images/Stefanie Keenan/WireImage)

Elle Fanning's outfit on the runway at Chanel's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show at Paris Fashion Week on January 28, 2025. (Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Elle has recently been promoting the movie A Complete Unknown, in which she stars opposite Timothée Chalamet. The pair unforgettably recreated Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's Wicked "holding space" moment during the press tour for their movie.

