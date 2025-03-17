Rachel Zegler's Custom Dior Princess Gown for the 'Snow White' Premiere Took 450 Hours to Create

Instead of method dressing, Zegler made the look her own.

Rachel Zegler attends the World Premiere of Walt Disney Studios&#039; &quot;Snow White&quot; at El Capitan Theatre on March 15, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman's avatar
By
published
in News

If you brought any of the Disney Princesses to life and dropped them on a red carpet, there's only one designer name they'd wear: Dior. The luxury house specializes in crafting romantic ball gowns worthy of the most enchanting princess—which is probably why Rachel Zegler, star of the new live-action Snow White, can't stop wearing them.

For the March 15 world premiere of her new film, Zegler wore the IRL version of a classic Disney gown. Made from dusty, rose-colored taffeta (instead of Snow White's royal blue and gold), the drop-waist design featured a trendy bubble skirt that grazed the red carpet she walked on.

Rachel Zegler attends the World Premiere of Walt Disney Studios' "Snow White" at El Capitan Theatre on March 15, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Rachel Zegler attended the world premiere of Snow White wearing a peach-colored Dior gown.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rachel Zegler attends the World Premiere of Walt Disney Studios' "Snow White" at El Capitan Theatre on March 15, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

The dress featured 3-D butterflies and Dior's signature belted detail.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It featured classic Dior motifs such as a thin belt, bustier-inspired bodice, and a colony of three-dimensional butterflies tacked to the the breast. According to the label, the dreamy confection took 450 hours to complete—50 of which were dedicated to embroidery alone.

a behind the scenes look at rachel zegler's snow white premiere dress by dior

The princess-style gown took more than 450 hours to construct.

(Image credit: Dior and Sophie Carre)

Zegler has been using the 2025 award show season to position herself as a proper Dior darling. With the help of her stylist, Sarah Slutsky, the actor has been debuting the frothiest gowns in honor of her Disney character.

Her dreamy pastel and neutral dresses, however, have felt more Cinderella than Snow White. At the 2025 Oscars, for example, Zegler sported yet another Dior creation, walking the red carpet in a romantic, crystal-embellished dress. She bucked Hollywood's method dressing tradition by choosing champagne-colored tulle over midnight blue velvet.

Rachel Zegler attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

Rachel Zegler attended the Oscars in another dreamy Dior confection.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This non-literal translation of the Disney Princess aesthetic is just a further indication that by-the-book method dressing as we know it is on its way out. Following a full calendar year of Glinda-inspired outfits, Ariana Grande has finally broken the pink-only spell seemingly cast upon her wardrobe.

Her Wicked co-star, Cynthia Erivo, has also been taking a less direct approach recently, favoring looks that subtly nod to her character, but aren't exactly canon. With Zegler's recent red carpet looks in mind, it seems that homage dressing is finally evolving, from straight-forward costuming to elevated couture.

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸