If you brought any of the Disney Princesses to life and dropped them on a red carpet, there's only one designer name they'd wear: Dior. The luxury house specializes in crafting romantic ball gowns worthy of the most enchanting princess—which is probably why Rachel Zegler, star of the new live-action Snow White, can't stop wearing them.

For the March 15 world premiere of her new film, Zegler wore the IRL version of a classic Disney gown. Made from dusty, rose-colored taffeta (instead of Snow White's royal blue and gold), the drop-waist design featured a trendy bubble skirt that grazed the red carpet she walked on.

Rachel Zegler attended the world premiere of Snow White wearing a peach-colored Dior gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The dress featured 3-D butterflies and Dior's signature belted detail. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It featured classic Dior motifs such as a thin belt, bustier-inspired bodice, and a colony of three-dimensional butterflies tacked to the the breast. According to the label, the dreamy confection took 450 hours to complete—50 of which were dedicated to embroidery alone.

The princess-style gown took more than 450 hours to construct. (Image credit: Dior and Sophie Carre)

Zegler has been using the 2025 award show season to position herself as a proper Dior darling. With the help of her stylist, Sarah Slutsky, the actor has been debuting the frothiest gowns in honor of her Disney character.

Her dreamy pastel and neutral dresses, however, have felt more Cinderella than Snow White. At the 2025 Oscars, for example, Zegler sported yet another Dior creation, walking the red carpet in a romantic, crystal-embellished dress. She bucked Hollywood's method dressing tradition by choosing champagne-colored tulle over midnight blue velvet.

Rachel Zegler attended the Oscars in another dreamy Dior confection. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This non-literal translation of the Disney Princess aesthetic is just a further indication that by-the-book method dressing as we know it is on its way out. Following a full calendar year of Glinda-inspired outfits, Ariana Grande has finally broken the pink-only spell seemingly cast upon her wardrobe.

Her Wicked co-star, Cynthia Erivo, has also been taking a less direct approach recently, favoring looks that subtly nod to her character, but aren't exactly canon. With Zegler's recent red carpet looks in mind, it seems that homage dressing is finally evolving, from straight-forward costuming to elevated couture.