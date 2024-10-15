Dua Lipa Makes the Scandi Girl Boxer Shorts Trend Even Cheekier With a Cherry-Print Bikini
Brit girl style 🤝 Scandi girl style
Buduoir dressing is arguably the single greatest, most wide-sweeping trend of the modern era. It first kicked off around 2016, when the Kardashian sisters began wearing bustier tops with destroyed jeans during their regular paparazzi walks. A few years later, visible thongs began trending (with Dua Lipa at the forefront) and soon enough, the nearly-naked trend had saturated the fashion scene.
Today, lingerie cues are cropping up everywhere—from the Met Gala to the clubs and even the bridal space. Though most originate from women's intimates (corsets, bustiers, embellished thongs, etc.), the latest iteration is straight from the men's department. Summer 2024's style du jour was none other than the humble boxer short trend.
Though flaunting your undergarments has long been a trend in menswear, it's recently begun gaining traction in women's fashion as well. Plucked from the Scandi girl starter pack, gingham shorts—in red, blue, and pink—have become the must-have item for chill-girls everywhere. And as the ultimate chill-girl, Dua Lipa just gave the look her stamp of approval.
While vacationing with her family, the pop star spent plenty of time on the water. She wore several bikinis in photos posted to her Instagram, including a black set with white trim and a cherry printed triangle top from Frankies Bikinis. The latter was easily her best beach day look, styled with a pair of navy checked boxers.
When it came time for a bit more sun protection, the "Dance the Night" singer popped on the matching top, which featured a bow at the neckline and the same gingham print. The combination of checks and cherries was a delightful one that I will be copying at the earliest possibly opportunity.
The message here is clear: It's time to steal your partner's underwear.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
