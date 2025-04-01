Dua Lipa takes her job as the face of Chanel's 25 bag very seriously. The partnership was first announced back in January and Lipa has been toting the gargantuan handbag virtually ever since.

Ringing in at a cool $6,900, the newly-released purse offers a modern take on the fashion house's most distinguished design details. It boasts a spacious silhouette and trendy cargo pockets (one of 2025's up-and-coming bag trends), combined with luxe quilted leather, brassy hardware, and double-C logos—all signature elements Chanel.

Thus far, Lipa has styled her cherished carry-all with everything from cowboy boots and Daisy Dukes to a $10,230 Valentino dress. At this point, the only accessory she wears more is her sparkly new engagement ring.

Dua Lipa styled her powder pink Chanel 25 with a lace top and short-shorts. (Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)

The past week, specifically, has been a non-stop Chanel showcase hosted by the singer. She touched down in Australia for her Radical Optimism tour and has been repping the brand since the moment she landed.

After sporting a logoed cardigan and several different bag styles, Lipa was past due for a 25 revival. She quickly returned to her favorite purse, building an entire look around the baby pink creation.

She wore a striped set with her signature Chanel 25 bag. (Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)

Leaning into the Coco of it all, Lipa paired her beloved bag with a striped lady jacket, which featured a preppy, tweed-inspired trim. The candy-colored co-ord also came with matching short-shorts and a tube top, which Lipa gleefully wore all at once.

The design included shorts and a matching tube top. (Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)

Honestly, you've got to respect her dedication to the brand deal. Lipa's in her Chanel era—and she won't let anyone forget it.

