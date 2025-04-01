Dua Lipa's Beloved $6,900 Chanel Bag Puts an Old Money Spin on Fashion's Cargo Pocket Trend
New trends meet old-guard.
Dua Lipa takes her job as the face of Chanel's 25 bag very seriously. The partnership was first announced back in January and Lipa has been toting the gargantuan handbag virtually ever since.
Ringing in at a cool $6,900, the newly-released purse offers a modern take on the fashion house's most distinguished design details. It boasts a spacious silhouette and trendy cargo pockets (one of 2025's up-and-coming bag trends), combined with luxe quilted leather, brassy hardware, and double-C logos—all signature elements Chanel.
Thus far, Lipa has styled her cherished carry-all with everything from cowboy boots and Daisy Dukes to a $10,230 Valentino dress. At this point, the only accessory she wears more is her sparkly new engagement ring.
The past week, specifically, has been a non-stop Chanel showcase hosted by the singer. She touched down in Australia for her Radical Optimism tour and has been repping the brand since the moment she landed.
After sporting a logoed cardigan and several different bag styles, Lipa was past due for a 25 revival. She quickly returned to her favorite purse, building an entire look around the baby pink creation.
Leaning into the Coco of it all, Lipa paired her beloved bag with a striped lady jacket, which featured a preppy, tweed-inspired trim. The candy-colored co-ord also came with matching short-shorts and a tube top, which Lipa gleefully wore all at once.
Honestly, you've got to respect her dedication to the brand deal. Lipa's in her Chanel era—and she won't let anyone forget it.
Shop Tweed Sets Inspired By Dua Lipa
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
