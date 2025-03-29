Dua Lipa Swaps Her $10,230 Valentino Dress for a Marni Fur Mini Skirt Fresh Off the Runway

The singer accessorized her outfits with more than $120,000 of jewelry.

Dua Lipa wearing a strapless pink and black polka dot dress and a white T-shirt and black skirt
(Image credit: Instagram/Dua Lipa)
Amy Mackelden's avatar
By
published
in News

Dua Lipa is currently in Australia for her Radical Optimism tour, and she packed plenty of runway outfits for her stay.

The "Dance the Night" singer shared an extensive carousel of photos on Instagram, along with the caption, "Life down undaaaa," which she ended with a kangaroo emoji. As well as featuring photos of the pop star posing with Charlize Theron and Spice Girl Melanie C, Lipa brought the drama when it came to her clothing choices.

In the carousel's very first photo, Lipa can be seen wearing a strapless pink Valentino dress, featuring black polka dots and a ruffle skirt. The asymmetric Plusdepois Print Chiffon Dress was recently seen on Valentino's Spring '25 RTW runway, and retails for $10,230.

The singer accessorized her outfit with a $40,000 Tiffany Lock Bangle in Yellow Gold with Full Pavé Diamonds, a $54,000 Tiffany & Co. Knot Double Row Bracelet in White Gold and Diamonds, and her $26,500 Panthère de Cartier Watch. Lipa's Chanel 25 Medium Handbag, which retails for $6,400, can be seen on her shoulder.

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

A photo posted by on

Dua Lipa's runway outfits include a Valentino strapless dress and a Marni fur mini skirt

Dua Lipa's strapless dress was seen on Valentino's RTW Spring 2025 runway during Paris Ready to Wear Fashion Week in September 2024.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chiffon Asymmetric Dress
Valentino Garavani
Chiffon Asymmetric Dress

Chanel 25 Medium Handbag
CHANEL
Chanel 25 Medium Handbag

Tiffany Lock Bangle
Tiffany & Co.
Tiffany Lock Bangle

Panthère De Cartier 27mm Medium 18-Karat Gold Watch
CARTIER
Panthère De Cartier 27mm Medium 18-Karat Gold Watch

Tiffany Knot Double Row Bracelet
Tiffany & Co.
Tiffany Knot Double Row Bracelet

In another photo, Lipa can be seen wearing an outfit plucked straight from last month's Marni runway, which includes an illustrated T-shirt and a black fur mini skirt.

Dua Lipa's runway outfits include a Valentino strapless dress and a Marni fur mini skirt

The Marni runway look worn by Dua Lipa in Australia.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the Grammy-winner was photographed in Australia wearing a sheer skirt and carrying a Chanel beach bag. A polka dot bikini could be seen underneath the singer's simple tank top. Lipa has also recently shown her love for the ballet sneakers trend.

TOPICS
Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸