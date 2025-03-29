Dua Lipa is currently in Australia for her Radical Optimism tour, and she packed plenty of runway outfits for her stay.

The "Dance the Night" singer shared an extensive carousel of photos on Instagram, along with the caption, "Life down undaaaa," which she ended with a kangaroo emoji. As well as featuring photos of the pop star posing with Charlize Theron and Spice Girl Melanie C, Lipa brought the drama when it came to her clothing choices.

In the carousel's very first photo, Lipa can be seen wearing a strapless pink Valentino dress, featuring black polka dots and a ruffle skirt. The asymmetric Plusdepois Print Chiffon Dress was recently seen on Valentino's Spring '25 RTW runway, and retails for $10,230.

The singer accessorized her outfit with a $40,000 Tiffany Lock Bangle in Yellow Gold with Full Pavé Diamonds, a $54,000 Tiffany & Co. Knot Double Row Bracelet in White Gold and Diamonds, and her $26,500 Panthère de Cartier Watch. Lipa's Chanel 25 Medium Handbag, which retails for $6,400, can be seen on her shoulder.

Dua Lipa's strapless dress was seen on Valentino's RTW Spring 2025 runway during Paris Ready to Wear Fashion Week in September 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Valentino Garavani Chiffon Asymmetric Dress $10,230 at Farfetch

CHANEL Chanel 25 Medium Handbag $6,400 at chanel

In another photo, Lipa can be seen wearing an outfit plucked straight from last month's Marni runway, which includes an illustrated T-shirt and a black fur mini skirt.

The Marni runway look worn by Dua Lipa in Australia. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the Grammy-winner was photographed in Australia wearing a sheer skirt and carrying a Chanel beach bag. A polka dot bikini could be seen underneath the singer's simple tank top. Lipa has also recently shown her love for the ballet sneakers trend.

