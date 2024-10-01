Selena Gomez Makes the Never-Ending Bow Trend Feel Brand New at the 'Emilia Pérez' Premiere
She can't stop, won't stop wearing LBDs.
It's the year of the girl — and that girl is Selena Gomez. The actor is in her best era yet, and with a newly-minted billionaire title and a boyfriend whom she calls the "love of my life," the former Disney Channel star is absolutely thriving.
If her bestie Taylor Swift has taught us anything, it's that with a new era comes new style. For Gomez, that means lots of little black dresses. The Only Murders In the Building star has been wearing LBDs nonstop as of late—even more so than your average celebrity. She even bent Sabrina Carpenter's Short 'n Sweet Tour dress code to fit her LBD obsession. And on several occasions, she's worn two different styles in one day.
One of those instances was on Sept. 8, when she debuted dual looks for Variety's TIFF Tribute Awards (one short and mod, the other long and feather-trimmed). The second instance was just yesterday, at the New York Film Festival.
While attending the Emilia Pérez premiere on Sept. 30, Gomez wore a custom Vera Wang creation that leaned into this year's hyper-feminine bow trend. The cowl-neck design featured a massive bow, which connected the straps, creating a racerback of sorts.
The demure ensemble felt especially so, when styled with detached sleeves and a hefty helping if Tiffancy & Co. diamonds — courtesy of Gomez's stylist Erin Walsh.
Later that evening, Gomez underwent a chic quick change, popping out once more in an all-black look. Shifting from "black tie" to "night out," the pop star went with a textured mini dress and matching tights. She then layered on even more noir accessories, completing the look with a satin-lapel suit jacket and an embellished clutch of the same fabric.
Gomez kept her Tiffany sparklers, but switched up her footwear game, trading her red carpet platforms for a more sophisticated style: the simple pointed-toe pump.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Bows like the oversize addition to Gomez's dress have appeared everywhere from Coach to Chanel over the past several seasons, as brooches, belts, strap embellishments, and more. The actress's new style era proves that the LBD can be packed with personality—and find new ways to revitalize a runway-favorite twist on black tie. Shop more styles with flare, right ahead.
Shop Little Black Dresses Inspired By Selena Gomez
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Does the "World’s Worst Weed” Carry the Secret to Holistic Hair Removal?
According to research, it just might.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba Nails Are Filled With 'Wicked' Symbolism
The actress exclusively tells 'Marie Claire' about her on-screen manicures.
By Lindy Segal Published
-
Torishéju Dumi Is the New Name To Know From Paris Fashion Week
She debuted last year with Naomi Campbell and designed Zendaya's 'Dune' red-carpet look—now, the industry darling is gearing up for her second show.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Selena Gomez Aces Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short 'n Sweet' Tour Dress Code in a Sheer Sequin Skater Dress
The pop star danced her heart out from box seats in a sheer sequin mini.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Rihanna Styles Leggings the Most Rihanna Way: With Sunglasses, a Giant Fur Stole, and Puma Sneakers
Of course she pairs them with extra-oversize furs.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Angelina Jolie's Goddess White Gown Is a Sneaky Nod to Her Muse, Maria Callas
She's honoring her new film's central muse.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Katie Holmes Puts a French Girl Spin on Her Cozy Striped Sweater With $150 Ballet Flats
Featuring her favorite $150 ballet flats.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
The Best 2024 WNBA Playoff Tunnel Looks, from A'ja Wilson to Caitlin Clark
Here are the most major looks we caught in the tunnel.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Lila and Kate Moss Match in Transparent LBDs for Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week Show
Naked dresses run in the family.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Katie Holmes Puts a "Rich Mom" Spin on Charli XCX's Brat Green Trend
No key necklaces or fishnet tights here.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Anya Taylor-Joy's Nearly-Naked Crochet Set Wins Dior's Paris Fashion Week Front Row
Her see-through crochet set is fit for a mermaid—and the front row.
By Kelsey Stiegman Last updated