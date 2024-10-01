It's the year of the girl — and that girl is Selena Gomez. The actor is in her best era yet, and with a newly-minted billionaire title and a boyfriend whom she calls the "love of my life," the former Disney Channel star is absolutely thriving.

If her bestie Taylor Swift has taught us anything, it's that with a new era comes new style. For Gomez, that means lots of little black dresses. The Only Murders In the Building star has been wearing LBDs nonstop as of late—even more so than your average celebrity. She even bent Sabrina Carpenter's Short 'n Sweet Tour dress code to fit her LBD obsession. And on several occasions, she's worn two different styles in one day.

One of those instances was on Sept. 8, when she debuted dual looks for Variety's TIFF Tribute Awards (one short and mod, the other long and feather-trimmed). The second instance was just yesterday, at the New York Film Festival.

While attending the Emilia Pérez premiere on Sept. 30, Gomez wore a custom Vera Wang creation that leaned into this year's hyper-feminine bow trend. The cowl-neck design featured a massive bow, which connected the straps, creating a racerback of sorts.

Selena Gomez walks the black carpet in a matching Vera Wang gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The demure ensemble felt especially so, when styled with detached sleeves and a hefty helping if Tiffancy & Co. diamonds — courtesy of Gomez's stylist Erin Walsh.

She leaned into the Old Hollywood glam, adding sparkling diamond jewelry from Tiffany & Co. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Later that evening, Gomez underwent a chic quick change, popping out once more in an all-black look. Shifting from "black tie" to "night out," the pop star went with a textured mini dress and matching tights. She then layered on even more noir accessories, completing the look with a satin-lapel suit jacket and an embellished clutch of the same fabric.

Gomez kept her Tiffany sparklers, but switched up her footwear game, trading her red carpet platforms for a more sophisticated style: the simple pointed-toe pump.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Later that day, Gomez changed into a black mini dress with a blazer and matching tights. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bows like the oversize addition to Gomez's dress have appeared everywhere from Coach to Chanel over the past several seasons, as brooches, belts, strap embellishments, and more. The actress's new style era proves that the LBD can be packed with personality—and find new ways to revitalize a runway-favorite twist on black tie. Shop more styles with flare, right ahead.

Shop Little Black Dresses Inspired By Selena Gomez

Pari Passu Poplin Shirtdress in Black $278 at Pari Passu

Mac Duggal Strapless Oversized Bow Fit & Flare Mini Dress $298 at Mac Duggal