Dua Lipa Accessorizes a Skintight Date-Night Dress With $76,800 Worth of Jewelry
An undeniable flex.
You know your outfit is good when a sold-out Bottega Veneta dress and $1,500 pumps are considered the most low-key parts of your 'fit. And that was exactly the case with Dua Lipa's recent look.
While the rest of us were dressing up in our best Reformation dresses and Aldo pumps for a Friday night date, Dua Lipa was slipping on five figures worth of jewelry for the same occasion. On August 16, the "Houdini" singer stepped out with her boyfriend Callum Turner in London. She wore an asymmetrical Bottega Veneta dress in burgundy leather paired with an angular clutch and strappy black pumps, also from the luxury fashion brand.
Even with those covetable pieces, Lipa's jewelry stole the spotlight. Her stack was collectively worth a cool $76,800—you know, like the price of a new car, a year's salary, or a couple of semesters of college tuition.
The pop star was decked out in designer jewels, wearing a diamond-encrusted Tiffany and Co. Double Row Ring ($10,000), a gold Panthère de Cartier Watch ($21,000), and a Small Link Ring ($5,800) from the Tiffany HardWear Collection—the ring version of Lipa's favorite $166,000 necklaces.
Though these pieces each come with a staggering price tag on their own, Lipa's final addition made the extravagant jewels look like chump change. She finished with a $40,000 gold Tiffany Lock Bangle covered in round brilliant-cut diamonds.
Lipa isn't alone in her love of the five-figure bangle. Stars like Katy Perry and Hailey Bieber have all sported the exact same style. Florence Pugh even starred in Tiffany's Lock Bangle campaign.
All this is to say, Lipa made a stylish choice for her date night. Your budget might not allow you to recreate Lipa's heavily accessorized look to a T (again: $40,000!), but you can pile on some of the more affordable options below as an alternative.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
