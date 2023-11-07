Who doesn't love a leather jacket (or a vegan substitute)? The fall outerwear staple is always on trend but for the fall 2023 season, we're seeing trendsetting A-listers opt specifically for leather trench coats. And we really mean everyone: multi-mogul Rihanna, Kylie Jenner of Khy fame, and the woman who gets her ass up and works, Kim Kardashian. Pop stars don't want to miss out on the trend, either: Earlier this week, Dua Lipa wore a sleek leather trench while out and out in London, adding herself to the list of fashion girls to endorse the style.

She looked like a chic, rock 'n’ roll businesswoman in a mostly-black outfit centered around the leather trench coat by Supreme Schott. The black mid-length jacket had a 70s-style wide collar and buttoned accents down the front. Underneath, she wore a blue-striped polo top and black skinny-leg jeans. Of course, the singer had to wear something from Versace. She accessorized the outfit with a pair of classic Medusa-logo stiletto ankle boots, black, wide cat-eye sunglasses, and a chunky, gold cross necklace.

Her freshly dyed cherry red hair completed the look in loose, casual waves.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

The singer was in the British capital to host an invite-only listening party for her new single, “Houdini.” She showed up in her leather trench to play her new song to fans right on the streets as part of a promotion with BBC Radio 1. The pop single drops to the wider public this Thursday. But fans speculate that the entire album might potentially drop on Friday, so keep an eye on Spotify just in case.

“Houdini" is Dua's first release since her Barbie soundtrack, “Dance the Night Away. " The catchy tune followed her 2020 studio album, "Future Nostalgia, " which supplied hits like “Don’t Start Now,” “Physical,” “Levitating,” and “Hallucinate" (all of which are still stuck in our heads).

A leather jacket is a necessity for fall and so too is a trench coat—so why not combine the styles in a two-in-one outerwear moment? A leather trench is a perfect fall jacket that makes you look put together and a little edgy while still keeping you agile on the streets. Grab one of our recs in our listings below, including some vegan leather options.