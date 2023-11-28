We all remember where we were when we saw what I now refer to as The Photo: a shot of Lenny Kravitz strolling down the street wearing a outrageously large scarf. It was, at the time, the biggest scarf I—and the rest of the internet—had ever seen. The piece of knitwear re-claimed its "biggest scarf ever" title season after season. That is, until Dua Lipa, fashion girl, and fellow international music superstar, took to the streets of Copenhagen in an equally massive scarf over the weekend. My question is this: Has fall even really started if a statement-making scarf isn't somewhere in the mix?

Methinks not. Lipa styled her camel-colored scarf for an evening stroll around the cool-girl fashion capital, styling it with a matching (also oversized) tan trench coat, a black Hermes tote bag, a pair of black Puma sneakers, a pair of slim-legged black trousers, and a matching black baseball cap for maximum incognito energy—save for the peak at her freshly dyed red hair underneath it.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In an Instagram post recapping her girls weekend abroad, Lipa showed off several neutral-toned outfits that relied on fellow wardrobe staples like cozy cashmere sweaters, suede overcoats, sheer tights, and comfy pullover sweatshirts all in shades of black, gray, or brown. The scarf (which comes in one of the season's trendiest shades, no less) was maybe the most statement-making piece she wore, if only for the fact that it dwarfs every other scarf in the world by comparison. If one thing is clear, it’s this: I’ll be eschewing any Kravitz-inspired knitwear this season. This is the only inspiration I need.

(Image credit: Dua Lipa/Instagram)

Usually known for her statement-making and blinged-out red carpet style, the singer and onetime Versace runway model has been making waves with her simple (dare I say “quiet-luxury”- inspired”) style as of late. Yes, her hair is a newly-minted shade of fiery red, but her style has swiveled in the opposite direction in stark comparison. The singer is more likely to be spotted in a neutral-toned tank top or jacket than in a bedazzled frock these days. Whether it’s a complete style revamp or just her new look for her new music era is yet to be seen, but I’ve personally been enjoying this relaxed style perspective.

If you too are trying to channel Lipa’s new look, keep scrolling. While I can’t guarantee that these scarves are as large as hers, they’ll definitely come close—and be a lot more wearable in the process. Ahead, shop items from J.Crew and Banana Republic (both of which are on sale currently), and more.