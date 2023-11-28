Dua Lipa Signals the Return of Big Scarf Season

Was Lenny Kravitz on her fall mood board?

Dua Lipa
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
Julia Marzovilla
By Julia Marzovilla
published

We all remember where we were when we saw what I now refer to as The Photo: a shot of Lenny Kravitz strolling down the street wearing a outrageously large scarf. It was, at the time, the biggest scarf I—and the rest of the internet—had ever seen. The piece of knitwear re-claimed its "biggest scarf ever" title season after season. That is, until Dua Lipa, fashion girl, and fellow international music superstar, took to the streets of Copenhagen in an equally massive scarf over the weekend. My question is this: Has fall even really started if a statement-making scarf isn't somewhere in the mix?

Methinks not. Lipa styled her camel-colored scarf for an evening stroll around the cool-girl fashion capital, styling it with a matching (also oversized) tan trench coat, a black Hermes tote bag, a pair of black Puma sneakers, a pair of slim-legged black trousers, and a matching black baseball cap for maximum incognito energy—save for the peak at her freshly dyed red hair underneath it.

Dua Lipa Scarf

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In an Instagram post recapping her girls weekend abroad, Lipa showed off several neutral-toned outfits that relied on fellow wardrobe staples like cozy cashmere sweaters, suede overcoats, sheer tights, and comfy pullover sweatshirts all in shades of black, gray, or brown. The scarf (which comes in one of the season's trendiest shades, no less) was maybe the most statement-making piece she wore, if only for the fact that it dwarfs every other scarf in the world by comparison. If one thing is clear, it’s this: I’ll be eschewing any Kravitz-inspired knitwear this season. This is the only inspiration I need.

Dua Lipa

(Image credit: Dua Lipa/Instagram)

Usually known for her statement-making and blinged-out red carpet style, the singer and onetime Versace runway model has been making waves with her simple (dare I say “quiet-luxury”- inspired”) style as of late. Yes, her hair is a newly-minted shade of fiery red, but her style has swiveled in the opposite direction in stark comparison. The singer is more likely to be spotted in a neutral-toned tank top or jacket than in a bedazzled frock these days. Whether it’s a complete style revamp or just her new look for her new music era is yet to be seen, but I’ve personally been enjoying this relaxed style perspective. 

If you too are trying to channel Lipa’s new look, keep scrolling. While I can’t guarantee that these scarves are as large as hers, they’ll definitely come close—and be a lot more wearable in the process. Ahead, shop items from J.Crew and Banana Republic (both of which are on sale currently), and more. 

Shop Similar Scarves

J.Crew Oversized cashmere wrap
J.Crew Oversized Cashmere Wrap (was $198)

Alpaca-Blend Chunky Scarf
ME+EM Alpaca-Blend Chunky Scarf

Cashmere Scarf
Banana Republic Cashmere Scarf (was $150)

Nordstrom
Nordstrom Cashmere Scarf

Cashmere Wrap | Quince
Quince Cashmere Wrap

Gobi Cashmere Organic Colour Lightweight Cashmere Shawl
Gobi Cashmere Organic Colour Lightweight Cashmere Shawl (was $149)

Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla
E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she covers everything from the latest beauty and fashion launches and sales to celebrity outfits and news. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and STYLECASTER. In her spare time, Julia can be found creating shopping guides for all of her friends, spending too much money on yet another pair of black boots, and cooking in her far-too-small kitchen. 

