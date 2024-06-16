Emily Ratajkowski Brings Back Skater Boi Chic in Baggy Jean Shorts and Simple Tank

The always fashionable Emily Ratajkowski is proving early aughts fashion never goes out of style.
On Friday, June 14, the model was spotted in New York City wearing a laid -back summer outfit that singlehandedly revived skater boi chic. In a look reminiscent of 2002 Avril Lavigne, Ratajkowski combined a pair of baggy, low-rise knee-length jean shorts with a simple black tank, cut to show off both her midriff and matching black bra straps.
In a move that would make any early millennial proud, the model completed the look with a pair of black sunglasses and wore her hair up with a black banana clip.
While the look is somewhat of a departure from the model's more feminine style, it was very much in lockstep with her minimalist girl summer outfit, which has contributed to a slew of boho looks featuring neutral tones and toned-down pairings.
In May, the model paired a bohemian lace dress with a casual, cherry red sneaker, once again proving less can certainly be more with the right stylists.
The semi-sheer white lace sundress by Mango featured thin straps and see-through, floral-embroidered macramé cutouts at the bodice and hips. In true minimalist girl fashion, the My Body author kept her accessories simple, wearing a stack of gold chain necklaces with matching earrings and chunky bracelets.
And in a recent Instagram photo dump showcasing her latest vacation to Italy, Ratajkowski highlighted the white skirt, colorblocking trend of the summer via a black-and-white Helsa Faille Colorblock midi dress, showcasing a gorgeous Gimaguas Piruleta glass necklace and Jordan Road Monaco small silver hoop earrings.
The beach-approved look was a quintessential one-and-done take on the summer 2024 trend of pairing a black top with a billowing white maxi skirt.
Even when she's leaning into more elevated trends, Ratajowski finds a way to pair it down and make runway-worthy looks more accessible and, honestly, more comfortable.
For example, the model put a practical spin on the chic pant-less look while attending Paris Fashion Week, proving even the most posh outings don't require fancy ensembles. In March, Ratajowski looked stunning in an oversized black sweater dress that hit her upper thigh, featuring a rounded mock neckline and exaggerated longline sleeves, which created that trendy pant-less look.
The model then elevated the laid-back look with a black leather trench coat, a minimalist leather shoulder bag from The Row and oval-shaped sunglasses.
It's Ratajkowski's fashion world: We're just living in it.
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
