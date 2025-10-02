A.P.C. Teamed Up With Marc Jacobs on a Fall Collab Paris and New York It Girls Can Agree on
It has major back-to-school energy.
I may be well past my school days, but I still feel that back-to-class excitement every October. It helps that fall fashion tends to lean towards prep—and a new collaboration from iconic French brand A.P.C. and New York darling label Marc Jacobs, available today, really bringing those vibes to the closets of Parisian and NYC It girls (and everyone in between).
The 26-piece capsule, which you can shop now on A.P.C.’s website, is the result of a decades-long friendship between Jacobs and A.P.C. founder, Jean Touitou, according to a press release. Their connection is evident in the product: Classic Americana fall fashion staples, such as work jackets, logo sweatshirts, and rugby polos, are refined, as if put through a French-girl filter. It's as if a Parisian and a Manhattanite roomed together at a liberal arts college and merged closets.
If you're all set on shrunken tees and trendy dark-wash denim, though, don't fret—Jacobs A.P.C.- ified two of his label's signature bags, swapping canvas for a yummy cocoa-brown leather finish. There's also a tote bag perfect for filling with books (or your laptop) and a simple crossbody perfect for wearing...with everything, really.
Might I also recommend the co-branded white T-shirt? I expect to see it on It girls in both Paris and New York once Fashion Month comes to a close. The tan-and-red work jacket, meanwhile, is already sitting in my shopping cart.
Keep scrolling to shop the new collection.
Shop The New A.P.C. x Marc Jacobs Collection
Just think of how good this mini would look styled with your go-to fall sweater.
