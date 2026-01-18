Nearly three years ago, I traveled all the way to Paris just to shop Sézane and Sea New York's first collaboration. Well, that's only somewhat accurate: I was already in town for a reporting trip. Still, the international flight was necessary to swipe a dreamy floral, lace-lined maxi dress and quilted tote bag from the initial drop. Sézane's store in the 7th arrondissement was one of the only places on earth where a few pieces still remained in stock (and in my size).

If I hadn't happened to have a flight over, I probably wouldn't have snagged my favorites. "Our last collaboration sold out on the very day of the launch, with the standout, most sought-after pieces disappearing first," says Sézane founder Morgane Sézalory. Now, Sézane x Sea history is repeating once again.

Three looks from the latest Sézane x Sea New York collaboration, available online now. (Image credit: Sézane)

The brands are reuniting for a third collaboration, available now on Sézane's website and in select stores. It's a wintry mix of the two label's internationally beloved signatures: Sea's quilted coats and broderie anglaise lace, Sézane's jackets, button-up knit cardigans and Marais-approved denim. (I predict the cozy but colorful outerwear will fly off shelves first.)

Monica Paolini, co-founder of Sea, says the balance of each brand's codes had gotten "more intuitive" with each capsule. "This time, the silhouettes feel a bit more relaxed and fluid, while still holding onto the structure and femininity that define Sea," she explains. "Pattern-wise, we leaned further into vintage references—soft florals, subtle geometry, and embroidery that feels almost found rather than designed. It’s an evolution that feels more confident and instinctive."

From New Balance sneakers to Antoinette Poisson prints, Sézane collaborations tend to pick up on combinations that feel both one-of-a-kind and actually wearable in daily life. (No wonder they hit sold-out status from New York's SoHo to Le Bon Marche in Paris.) Paolini says that balance was obvious in feedback she heard from the first Sézane x Sea shoppers.

"What stayed with me most was how people connected to the pieces. Women told us they felt familiar and special at the same time—pieces they reached for often, but still felt precious," she says.

On previous rounds, Sézalory says she was moved by how much shoppers cared about the level of craft behind each piece. It wasn't just about wearing something rare and limited-edition. Rather, "the care in the cuts, materials, and techniques truly resonated." This time around, "We hope this new drop will be just as inspiring."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I'd say it's destined for the same response. When I hopped online to shop my dream Sézane x Sea piece myself, the site told me it was already in someone's cart. Should I book another shopping trip to Paris now, just in case?