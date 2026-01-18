Sézane and Sea Reunite for a Third Collab Every International It Girl Will Shop
The best of Parisian and New York City fashion returns for another highly anticipated collection.
Nearly three years ago, I traveled all the way to Paris just to shop Sézane and Sea New York's first collaboration. Well, that's only somewhat accurate: I was already in town for a reporting trip. Still, the international flight was necessary to swipe a dreamy floral, lace-lined maxi dress and quilted tote bag from the initial drop. Sézane's store in the 7th arrondissement was one of the only places on earth where a few pieces still remained in stock (and in my size).
If I hadn't happened to have a flight over, I probably wouldn't have snagged my favorites. "Our last collaboration sold out on the very day of the launch, with the standout, most sought-after pieces disappearing first," says Sézane founder Morgane Sézalory. Now, Sézane x Sea history is repeating once again.
The brands are reuniting for a third collaboration, available now on Sézane's website and in select stores. It's a wintry mix of the two label's internationally beloved signatures: Sea's quilted coats and broderie anglaise lace, Sézane's jackets, button-up knit cardigans and Marais-approved denim. (I predict the cozy but colorful outerwear will fly off shelves first.)
Monica Paolini, co-founder of Sea, says the balance of each brand's codes had gotten "more intuitive" with each capsule. "This time, the silhouettes feel a bit more relaxed and fluid, while still holding onto the structure and femininity that define Sea," she explains. "Pattern-wise, we leaned further into vintage references—soft florals, subtle geometry, and embroidery that feels almost found rather than designed. It’s an evolution that feels more confident and instinctive."
From New Balance sneakers to Antoinette Poisson prints, Sézane collaborations tend to pick up on combinations that feel both one-of-a-kind and actually wearable in daily life. (No wonder they hit sold-out status from New York's SoHo to Le Bon Marche in Paris.) Paolini says that balance was obvious in feedback she heard from the first Sézane x Sea shoppers.
"What stayed with me most was how people connected to the pieces. Women told us they felt familiar and special at the same time—pieces they reached for often, but still felt precious," she says.
On previous rounds, Sézalory says she was moved by how much shoppers cared about the level of craft behind each piece. It wasn't just about wearing something rare and limited-edition. Rather, "the care in the cuts, materials, and techniques truly resonated." This time around, "We hope this new drop will be just as inspiring."
I'd say it's destined for the same response. When I hopped online to shop my dream Sézane x Sea piece myself, the site told me it was already in someone's cart. Should I book another shopping trip to Paris now, just in case?
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion news editor at Marie Claire, leading coverage of runway trends, emerging brands, style-meets-culture analysis, and celebrity style (especially Taylor Swift's). Her reporting ranges from profiles of beloved stylists, to exclusive red carpet interviews in her column, The Close-Up, to The A-List Edit, a newsletter where she tests celeb-approved trends IRL.
Halie has reported on style for eight years. Previously, she held fashion editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion expert in The Cut, CNN, Puck, Reuters, and more. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence in journalism. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Harvard College. For more, check out her Substack, Reliable Narrator.