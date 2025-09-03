The weather dropped below 70 degrees one particularly chilly evening this weekend, and I found myself longing for something I hadn’t thought about in months: a sweater. While I’m definitely not jumping the gun on fall fashion (September has only just begun!), I do have my sights set on a new knit or two. So, I turned to Nordstrom’s Summer Sale to stock up before the new season.

I’m a minimalist at heart, so the top sweaters I picked from the retailer's heavily discounted selection match that philosophy. Think: stylish pieces in taupe, black, chocolate brown, gray, and cream, along with classic textures like cable knits and cashmere. These are items meant to be worn (and loved) for years—but that doesn’t mean you need to spend heirloom-level money on any of them.

This should be good news. Nordstrom’s Summer Sale started on August 27 and runs until September 9. It offers up to 60 percent off on many must-have items, from popular sneakers to cold-weather beauty picks to refresh your summer routine for the new season. Keep scrolling to shop my hand-picked knits.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors