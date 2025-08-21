As I approach my 30th birthday, I’ve been reflecting a lot on my style. I’ve experienced several fashion eras over the past decade. Still, a few pieces have stayed consistent through the ups and downs of figuring out what makes my personal style unique. One of those staples? J.Crew’s sweater collection.

I was first introduced to J.Crew’s sweaters—specifically their cashmere—by my mom. She was, and still is, obsessed with the cashmere cardigans, scarves, and pullovers, going so far as to keep them on hand in her tote bag at all times. Buying a sweater from the brand felt like I was growing up in a way. Now, my collection has expanded beyond the cashmere to include J.Crew’s other knits.

Some, like the Rollneck Sweater and my original cashmere crewneck, have been reimagined as part of the brand’s Icons collection for 2025. Others, like the knit T-shirt on this list, are reimagined as part of J.Crew’s fall collection in prints like cheetah and cowhide. Whether you choose to go the simple route by shopping a knit in one of fall’s trending colors or try an in-demand striped version, there’s something for everyone in the range. Ahead, I’ve pulled together a few styles that caught my eye.