I'm Obsessed With Fall Shopping—10 Pieces I'm Craving This Season

Helloooo readers! Thank you for coming back for my second column. I can’t believe I’m saying this, but…fall is officially here. Summer flew by! My son just went back to school and, honestly, I’m not okay. So naturally, to cope I’m shopping. Ha!

This month, I’m sharing everything I’m purchasing, rewearing, and wanting for the season ahead.

Outerwear

First up: jackets. I’m currently obsessed with buttery-soft leather. Structured leather can feel a little too much of an effort, so I’m leaning toward lighter, relaxed styles that feel chic and lived-in.

At the top of my list? This Loewe bomber. The chocolate buckle detail is the perfect little somethin’ somethin’. I’m also eyeing this chocolate brown Nour Hammour. I haven’t tried this brand yet, but their leathers look incredible.

I’m trying (emphasis on trying) to hold off on coat shopping, but if I were to cave, this Saint Laurent suede trench would be the one. It’s timeless, flattering, and it would only get better with age. I’d pair it with a classic jean—either these Saint Laurent straight-legs or these baggy AGOLDEs. I have the AGOLDE and can confirm they’re perfect.

For a similar look without the splurge, I love this suede wrap coat by Róhe.

Shoes

When it comes to fall footwear, I’m strictly a loafers or ballet flats girl. I don’t reach for heels often, so a great flat takes me pretty far into the season before boots become essential.

The Row’s Stella slipper flats are the most comfortable pair I own—and the cut is so flattering. I get compliments every time I wear them. Also from The Row, their loafers are an investment, but one you’ll have forever. They take a little breaking in, but so worth it.

Bags

My guilty pleasure. Predictable, maybe but I can’t quit a rich burgundy bag in the fall. Adding one instantly makes even the simplest outfit feel styled and elevated.

Right now, my #1 is the Khaite Kye shoulder bag. I also just scooped up this Hermès from The Real Real. I can’t wait to hang all my bag charms on her.

Okay, writing these columns might not be the best for my shopping addiction… I’ve already bought three things from this list. Whoops.

Until next month! Marci xxx