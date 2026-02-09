Let H&M's New 'Wuthering Heights' Capsule Collection Drive You Mad

I'm currently on my first-ever read-through of Wuthering Heights in preparation for Emerald Fennell's adaptation, which is set to land in theaters on February 13. I didn't need more reasons to get excited for it, but then H&M released a capsule collection worthy of wearing to the movie theater for my first watch with my girlfriends.

The 11-piece ready-to-wear drop, which landed on H&M's website and in select brick-and-mortar locations on February 9, includes everything you need to set the mood, from modern interpretations of the story's most recognizable phrases on monochromatic, slightly oversized T-shirts in shades of soft pale pink and fiery red to floaty, high-necked blouses, empire-waisted mini dresses, and lace-trimmed maxi skirts that evoke dark romanticism.

(Image credit: H&M)

The drop comes right at the pinnacle of the film's press tour, which has seen Margot Robbie and Charli XCX opt for romantic designer frocks from the likes of Dilara Findikoglu, Erdem, and Chanel. You can match their freak in this new drop from H&M—albeit in a way that's more suited to day-to-day wear.

Robbie opted for custom velvet Chanel at the Paris premiere of 'Wuthering Heights.' (Image credit: Getty Images)

Keep scrolling to shop the collection before it sells out—an all-but-confirmed fact, given how good it is. Prepare to be "driven mad" by F.O.M.O if you can't grab one before they go. Happy Valentine's Day, indeed.

Shop H&M's 'Wuthering Heights' Collection