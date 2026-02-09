Let H&M's New 'Wuthering Heights' Capsule Collection Drive You Mad
The 11-piece collection is sure to sell out.
I'm currently on my first-ever read-through of Wuthering Heights in preparation for Emerald Fennell's adaptation, which is set to land in theaters on February 13. I didn't need more reasons to get excited for it, but then H&M released a capsule collection worthy of wearing to the movie theater for my first watch with my girlfriends.
The 11-piece ready-to-wear drop, which landed on H&M's website and in select brick-and-mortar locations on February 9, includes everything you need to set the mood, from modern interpretations of the story's most recognizable phrases on monochromatic, slightly oversized T-shirts in shades of soft pale pink and fiery red to floaty, high-necked blouses, empire-waisted mini dresses, and lace-trimmed maxi skirts that evoke dark romanticism.
The drop comes right at the pinnacle of the film's press tour, which has seen Margot Robbie and Charli XCX opt for romantic designer frocks from the likes of Dilara Findikoglu, Erdem, and Chanel. You can match their freak in this new drop from H&M—albeit in a way that's more suited to day-to-day wear.
Keep scrolling to shop the collection before it sells out—an all-but-confirmed fact, given how good it is. Prepare to be "driven mad" by F.O.M.O if you can't grab one before they go. Happy Valentine's Day, indeed.
Shop H&M's 'Wuthering Heights' Collection
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.