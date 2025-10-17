I've seen dozens of H&M designer collaborations cross my desk over the last several years. The label's October 16 team-up with Lorena Saravia is undeniably breaking new ground.

Over H&M's two decades of designer collaborations—ranging from Simone Rocha and Mugler to, as of this week, Glenn Martens—a label with Mexican origins has never appeared on the list. Lorena Saravia is the very first. She took the opportunity to bring her personal history and signature aesthetics to the Swedish retailer's global platform, in a 29-piece collection.

(Image credit: H&M)

Every detail is suffused with Saravia's heritage in the resulting line-up of draped skirts, fringe jackets, and open-back tops. Buttons are inspired by lion earrings her grandmother used to wear. The palette—rich shades of tan, chocolate brown, and cream—evokes the desert landscape.

"When I started my brand, I wanted to create something distinctly Mexican that embodied quality, impeccable cut, and contemporary style for the modern woman," she said in a press release. "Mexico is often seen as a macho society, but women have always been a formidable force. My hope is that every woman who wears my designs feels inspired and empowered."

After browsing the collection, I've found my highlights to check both boxes. They're already selling out, and not only because they neatly align with some of fall's biggest fashion trends like suede jackets and pleated trousers. They're stitched with truly personal style.

(Image credit: H&M)

