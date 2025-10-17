H&M's Lorena Saravia Collaboration Has More Than Fall Trends—It's Packed With Heritage
The link-up marks H&M's first collection with a Mexican designer.
I've seen dozens of H&M designer collaborations cross my desk over the last several years. The label's October 16 team-up with Lorena Saravia is undeniably breaking new ground.
Over H&M's two decades of designer collaborations—ranging from Simone Rocha and Mugler to, as of this week, Glenn Martens—a label with Mexican origins has never appeared on the list. Lorena Saravia is the very first. She took the opportunity to bring her personal history and signature aesthetics to the Swedish retailer's global platform, in a 29-piece collection.
Every detail is suffused with Saravia's heritage in the resulting line-up of draped skirts, fringe jackets, and open-back tops. Buttons are inspired by lion earrings her grandmother used to wear. The palette—rich shades of tan, chocolate brown, and cream—evokes the desert landscape.
"When I started my brand, I wanted to create something distinctly Mexican that embodied quality, impeccable cut, and contemporary style for the modern woman," she said in a press release. "Mexico is often seen as a macho society, but women have always been a formidable force. My hope is that every woman who wears my designs feels inspired and empowered."
After browsing the collection, I've found my highlights to check both boxes. They're already selling out, and not only because they neatly align with some of fall's biggest fashion trends like suede jackets and pleated trousers. They're stitched with truly personal style.
Shop H&M x Lorena Saravia
Pleated pants are only going to get bigger over the next few months—just see Marie Claire's freshly-published Spring 2026 trend guide for proof. I say, get a head-start with this twill pair.
If there's one fall staple I can't help shopping in multiples, it's a suede bag. This crossbody-clutch hybrid has the dreamiest woven pouch and room for all the essentials.
I thought I'd seen every fall denim silhouette under the sun, but this pair still managed to take me by surprise. I can't wait to see how the split-hem flare can spotlight my favorite kitten heels and boots.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion news editor at Marie Claire, leading can't-miss coverage of runway trends, emerging brands, style-meets-culture analysis, and celebrity style (especially Taylor Swift's). Her reporting ranges from profiles of beloved stylists, to breaking brand collaboration news, to exclusive red carpet interviews in her column, The Close-Up.
Halie has reported on style for eight years. Previously, she held fashion editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion expert in The Cut, CNN, Puck, Reuters, and more. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence in journalism. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Harvard College. For a closer look at her stories, check out her newsletter, Reliable Narrator.