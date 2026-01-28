I'm Breaking My January No-Buy Rule for J.Crew's Latest Collection
It's too good.
As someone about to head off to Milan for the Olympics, I'm working with a tight budget in January. I gave myself a strict no-buy policy until the day I leave, but that rule went out the window the moment I saw J.Crew's latest collection.
The retailer is already my go-to whenever I have a hankering for something new, and the pieces in its just-dropped January collection align with every spring trend that has been catching my eye, from striped picks that tap into some serious preppy energy to navy blue finds that only further my belief that the shade will replace black as my go-to neutral in 2026. Of course, because this is J.Crew, there are also enough cozy knits to carry me through the end of winter.
This drop is nothing short of a style win-win. Keep scrolling to shop my favorite J.Crew new arrivals, and know that I'll be investing in one (or more) of these pieces before the week is out. At least I'll be able to wear them in Italy.
I've been looking for loafers without metallic hardware, and these are the perfect ones.
Bomber jackets are increasingly becoming a part of my spring outerwear rotation.
I'm moving away from slouchy sweaters and towards more fitted options, like this one.
Okay, but I'm not quite ready to let go of my J.Crew Rollneck sweaters just yet. I fell in love with them when Marie Claire's team tested them late last year.
Will 2026 be the year I test-drive cow print? Maybe!
It's no secret that I'm ditching jeans in 2026. These silky pants are an excellent alternative.
I'm also very into an winter white look. Enter: these canvas trousers.
J.Crew's original Berkeley Bag is a best-seller, beloved for its spacious interior and quality construction. This shoulder bag version is poised to be a viral hit, too.
My shoe wardrobe is missing a cute kitten heel, and these are coming to fill that gap.
