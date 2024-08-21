Katie Holmes Tackles 3 Tricky Trends at Once in a Sheer Top, Ballet Flats, and All Black
The actress makes it look easy.
Katie Holmes has long solidified her status as Hollywood's best outfit repeater. Once she gets her hands on something, it's often seen on repeat in her wardrobe over and over again. This week marks another moment for Holmes's outfit-repeating reputation—in her latest street style sighting on Tuesday, August 20, she puts her favorite shoe into overdrive by sprucing it up with not just one but two other standout fall trends.
Holmes did what she does best—take her best looks to the New York City streets. She was photographed running errands in Manhattan wearing a semi-sheer black blouse, tucking the button-down top into a pair of straight black trousers. Over the past few weeks, she's been keeping a steady rotation of experimental statement tops in her closet, switching out her usual breezy linen shirts for animal prints and, now, the see-through sheer trend.
Accessories are where Holmes thrives the best. She always keeps her favorite pieces on deck but dresses them differently with each and every appearance. For instance, the actress used her go-to pieces as a way to add a pop of color to her all-black ensemble. Holmes wore large burgundy sunglasses by Vada, and slung a folded white garment bag on her shoulder—as if she just got back from shopping. She endorsed the maxi tote trend again, carrying a brown Khaite envelope bag on her arm, and re-wore her best ballet flats by Yuni Buffa, the exact shoes she wore just a day before.
Katie Holmes is a relatable style star for a reason: She isn't afraid to go the comfy route and maintain a stylish balance, nor is she afraid to re-wear her favorite pieces back to back. While her semi-sheer top is a subtle step outside of her comfort zone (she usually reserves the bold trend for the red carpet or industry events), the actress was seen earlier this week with her under-$400 Yuni Buffa ballet flats casually paired with her regular accessory rotation.
Previously, she styled the burgundy ballet flats with a baggy linen shirt and straight, '70s-inspired jeans. She wore a faded black baseball cap along with the same Khaite maxi tote bag, beaded white necklaces, and Vada sunglasses.
The Dawson's Creek star continues to push for dainty flats this season, and her co-sign on 2024's biggest shoe trends—mainly this specific style—dates back to peak springtime. She incorporated the style even as early as May, sporting similar bow-adorned shoes by Mansur Gavriel with a pinstriped shirt, a sudden bomber jacket by Mango, and wide-leg jeans.
Her Yuni Buffa flats pop up in her everyday ensembles when she feels like switching things up. Right when Holmes has had enough with her chunky sneakers or fisherman sandals, she brings the silhouette out for fresh air. After weeks of testing out a slew of different styles, Holmes recently emerged wearing her ballerina slip-ons with a vibrant floral co-ord by Faithfull the Brand.
Katie Holmes is an unapologetic shoe repeater, and for good reason. The deep burgundy hue makes for the perfect transition with fall right around the corner, and Holmes just provided yet another look to add to the moodboard.
Shop Burgundy Ballet Flats, Inspired by Katie Holmes
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
