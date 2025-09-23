Oh, New York Fashion Week—how lovely you have treated us this month! Ten years in this industry, and I am still grasping the ever-changing landscape of NYFW and the beautiful, niche brands that seem to pop out of the woodwork and inspire a new wave of brilliance and inspiration.

Say what you want about New York Fashion Week’s shifting terrain, but I love how every brand feels distinctly New York. Sharp tailoring, minimalism, and a certain glamorous ease have been dominating the runways. I look at the chic women around me, dressed in this particular approach, and it all makes sense. Yes, New York Fashion Week is perpetually shifting, yet it has arrived at a sensible schedule. The brands, the attendees, and the clothes make sense.

Before I get carried away, here is a look at everything I wore, attended, and loved this season.

Image 1 of 4 I loved this pale yellow look at the Jacquemus event. (Image credit: Christie Tyler) (Image credit: Christie Tyler) (Image credit: Christie Tyler) (Image credit: Christie Tyler)

First up, Jacquemus and Veuve Clicquot started off the week with the most fabulous dinner party I have ever attended at the Central Park Boathouse. Rumor has it that the Boathouse rarely, if ever, holds fashion events, and so it was a true treat to be a part of this momentous moment for the two iconic brands at such a special venue.

Dressed in a banana yellow ensemble I couldn’t get enough of, champagne flowed, attendees glowed, and I stared in awe at the live instrumental performance, performed on boats no less. We departed with wheat bouquets and the chicest hangover of our lives.

Image 1 of 4 My sleek, all-black look at Fforme. (Image credit: Christie Tyler) (Image credit: Christie Tyler) (Image credit: Christie Tyler) (Image credit: Christie Tyler)

Fast forward to Friday, September 12, with my first runway show, Fforme. I was lucky enough to be dressed by the brand in a look I love so much that I want to keep all the pieces. Everything about Fforme is precisely what I described in the intro—effortless, considered, yet with that hint of glamour that keeps us guessing and inspired.

Subtle quirks included exaggerated fringe earrings, full-feather tank tops and jackets, and an incredible fringe, a blanket-like dress (my personal favorite). Balanced with practical coats, soft tailoring, and tank tops, the show was a beautiful balance of minimalism-meets-sophistication.

Image 1 of 4 Tibi's hoop skirts got my attention. (Image credit: Christie Tyler) (Image credit: Christie Tyler) (Image credit: Christie Tyler) (Image credit: Christie Tyler)

The next day was a loaded one—Tibi, Altuzarra, and Khaite on the schedule. I have been a Tibi-attendee for a while and always look forward to the brilliance of Amy Smilovic. I wore a bright red Tibi sweater paired with a lovely navy pinstriped Altuzarra suit. Interestingly, I noted the hoop skirts coming down the runway at Tibi. It also offered beautiful trench coats, neutral dressing, and signature blazers.

Immediately, my mind raced to Jonathan Anderson’s Dior—and the Alba Rohrwacher look with the insane bustle at the Venice Film Festival. Is our addiction to Bridgerton and Kiera Knightley period pieces creeping its way into the mainstream fashion circuit? Is it only me thinking this way—Am I alone in my addiction?

Image 1 of 4 My cherry-red look for Altuzarra. (Image credit: Marts Romero (Image credit: Christie Tyler) (Image credit: Christie Tyler) (Image credit: Christie Tyler)

My point was further developed at Altuzarra as well, also featuring the hoop skirt. My mind circle—this is an interesting development—and if so, can I have the next Pride & Prejudice-inspired piece?

Altuzarra's show was a beautiful display, featuring interesting fur skirts, jackets, and scarves. The brand is what all New York girls aspire to be—elegant, with interesting pieces in her closet, that are again so glamorous and effortless they look as if they were just thrown on. I continuously love the use of feathers, knitwear, and fluid satin fabrics. And, the use of a good old pillbox hat.

Image 1 of 4 This golden Khaite look was my favorite of the entire week. (Image credit: Thomas Razzano (Image credit: Christie Tyler) (Image credit: Christie Tyler) (Image credit: Christie Tyler)

The highly anticipated Khaite show did not disappoint. Continuously favored amongst the masses, I was on the edge of my seat for another season. Being able to attend in a beautiful mustard-yellow satin dress has been the highlight of my season thus far. The thing with Khaite is—it is an entire universe. The attendees were perfect. Music, first from Satie to Blur, amplified the juxtaposition of the edgy yet sophisticated woman.

The venue, almost pitch-black except for the soft spotlights on the runway, highlighted the looks and made you want to dive headfirst (into the water-surrounded runway) into the effortlessly chic universe. Talk about a muse, or wanting to be a certain woman. That, my friends, is the woman I want to be (wearing ponyhair pants, snake bags, pops of red, leather, ochre, and an ivory draped dress for a night out…and heeled moccasins).

Image 1 of 4 I loved the gardening vibes at TWP. (Image credit: Christie Tyler) (Image credit: Christie Tyler) (Image credit: Christie Tyler) (Image credit: Christie Tyler)

TWP offered a fresh perspective not yet shown this fashion week, wrapped in signature tailoring and beautiful consideration, of course. One look showcased boxer shorts with knits and a trench coat, paired with rainboots, and immediately, I was thrown into wanting a house in the country.

It was a certain feeling of home, of simplicity, yet of chicness, of a sort of suburban living I haven’t considered before. You wanted to have a Martha Stewart garden all of a sudden, just so you could wear the looks; I wanted glasses, just so I could drape them around my neck (as pictured).

The accessories were fun (Gigi Burris hats were divine), and the styling was top-tier. Closing the show with a cover of Fleetwood Mac was the perfect cherry on top.

Image 1 of 4 This all-white Kallmeyer look was perfect for the show. (Image credit: Paul Delloz (Image credit: Christie Tyler) (Image credit: Christie Tyler) (Image credit: Christie Tyler)

Kallmeyer, another show I always look forward to, took place at the luxurious Crane Club. Walking into the darkly lit space, coffee was served, and I was excited to devour the caffeine and effortless ease that Kallmeyer always delivers. I was dressed in a beautiful ivory silk top with matching trousers by the same brand. Guests sat in banquets, watching the show like voyeurs at a chic club.

Max Richter’s “On the Nature of Daylight” played through the speakers as models walked, ever so slowly, draped in beautifully constructed coats, Oliver People’s sunglasses, fabric bucket hats, leather blazers, and oversized dumpling clutches. It delivered introverted chic, a self-reflective woman who requires ultimate consideration and quality materials in her wardrobe.

As the week comes to a close, I’m left reminded of why I fell in love with this industry in the first place—the thrill of discovery, the artistry behind every collection, and the way fashion continues to reinvent itself while staying true to its essence. New York has a way of grounding glamour in reality, of making even the most daring looks feel wearable and alive.

Walking away from this season, I feel both inspired and reenergized, grateful to have witnessed so many moments of beauty, creativity, and community. Until next season, I’ll be carrying these memories—and outfits—with me. See you in Paris!