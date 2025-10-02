At the start of every season, I like to take stock of what my favorite fashion girls are wearing—especially in the footwear department. My wardrobe is as minimalist as can be, but I love to experiment with trendy shoes. That being said, I dissected my feed and the latest street style shots to get the lowdown on the pairs the It Girls on my timeline can't stop wearing this fall. Let's get into it, shall we?

Unsurprisingly, sneakers are having a major moment this fall. I've spotted the comfortable style crafted from suede and leopard print fabrics, as well as in fall's trendiest colors, such as chocolate brown and olive green. To be more specific, autumnal Adidas sneakers seem to be on the feet of every cool girl I know. Additionally, boots of all styles, whether they're edgy moto boots or chic knee-high styles, have made their return for the cooler weather.

That's not all, though—for a complete list of all the It-girl approved shoes of fall, keep scrolling. Whether you want to steal a celebrity-favorite pair or simply refresh your sneaker collection, this list has something for every style personality.

