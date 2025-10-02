Stop Scrolling—These Are the Definitive It Girl-Approved Fall Shoes
Spoiler alert: Sneakers are reigning supreme.
At the start of every season, I like to take stock of what my favorite fashion girls are wearing—especially in the footwear department. My wardrobe is as minimalist as can be, but I love to experiment with trendy shoes. That being said, I dissected my feed and the latest street style shots to get the lowdown on the pairs the It Girls on my timeline can't stop wearing this fall. Let's get into it, shall we?
Unsurprisingly, sneakers are having a major moment this fall. I've spotted the comfortable style crafted from suede and leopard print fabrics, as well as in fall's trendiest colors, such as chocolate brown and olive green. To be more specific, autumnal Adidas sneakers seem to be on the feet of every cool girl I know. Additionally, boots of all styles, whether they're edgy moto boots or chic knee-high styles, have made their return for the cooler weather.
That's not all, though—for a complete list of all the It-girl approved shoes of fall, keep scrolling. Whether you want to steal a celebrity-favorite pair or simply refresh your sneaker collection, this list has something for every style personality.
Jennifer Aniston loves her Adidas Sambas sneakers, and while her exact pair is nearly sold out, these are almost a match.
Everyone from Jennifer Lawrence to Kendall Jenner can't get enough of the Tokyo sneakers.
Sizes of these on-sale fall shoes are selling out fast, so score yours while you still can.
Rihanna wore ballet pink sneakers, so now I want ballet pink sneakers.
Chic knee-high boots like this should be on every fashion girl's wishlist.
The belt buckle trend are coming for our footwear and I'm here for it.
Swap out your black shoes for this olive green pair for stylish pop of color.
These boots would look so chic peaking out from under a fall-forward dress.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.