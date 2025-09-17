My Enemies-to-Lovers Journey With an Unlikely Sneaker Trend

Remember when we all thought New Balance sneakers were strictly for dads who grill? Or when ballet flats were pronounced dead, only to come crawling back with mesh toes and jelly caging? The next shoe that loves to be hated, sneaker heels, has arrived. I have a feeling it's here to stay.

When I first saw sneaker heels—specifically, Isabel Marant’s sneaker wedges—I cringed. It felt like a Y2K fever dream that I was ready to bury, next to Jeffrey Campbell Lita boots and my 2007 Tumblr account.

But I’m here to admit I was wrong. I just needed a second to deconstruct my thoughts and put my fashion convictions to the test.

Isabel Marant's sneaker wedges. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I started getting curious last year after hearing some chatter about the aforementioned Isabel Marant wedge sneakers being back. While I wasn’t fully convinced, I did take note. Then, this summer I tried on a pair of Sneex, the innovative sneaker-stiletto brand from Spanx founder, Sara Blakely. And when I did, a switch flipped. I quickly became obsessed. (Which, by the way, isn’t totally unlike me. I had a similar enemies-to-lovers moment with Tabis earlier this year.)

Imagine a chunky New Balance and a sleek pump had a stylish little baby, and you have Sneex. After my first pair, I was bought in. I’m now the proud owner of four pairs and I’m already eyeing my next.

Some of the ways I've styled my Sneex since falling head-over-heels for the trend. (Image credit: April Lockhart)

Maybe half of it is in the sheer absurdity of the shoe and the fact that it feels like no-one has caught on yet—which I love. They bring an instant edginess to my looks, and like any good heel, they elongate my legs (which never hurts). I can't shake visions of Scandi fashion girls sporting them on the way to work. There’s a nonchalant, cool-girl element to them.

While I’m all-in on the style, the comfort is obviously the kicker. Sneex are designed to eliminate that squished-toe feeling that seems to come with most heels. I find a strange satisfaction in feeling like I can run to an Uber but still look editorial doing it. Plus, they’ve turned out to be a foolproof conversation starter.

If you’re going to invest in one wildcard trend this fall, let me convince you of this one.

How I'm Wearing My Sneaker Heels

With Jeans or Trousers

(Image credit: April Lockhart)

For the Sneex-curious, I recommend starting with a white tank and jeans. Maybe add a scarf belt, like all the girls are doing right now. This look gives you a little height, which helps when you’re petite like myself (5’ and mighty).

Or, get playful. In my rapid-fire chaos before dinner the other night, I threw my pink Sneex on with a white vintage jean, plus patterned sheer turtleneck from Rachel Antonoff.

(Image credit: April Lockhart)

Another route? Go sporty with funky pants, like the leopard pair we all have in our closets from last year. Then, add a rugby shirt and a baseball cap. The green is my latest addition and so good.

(Image credit: April Lockhart)

With a Skirt

(Image credit: April Lockhart)

This is my favorite formula so far. But I also love a school-girl chic moment. In my book, nothing makes more sense than a Chopova Lowena skirt and Sneex. Button down with a mini skirt, socks, and a sneaker heel? Say less.

With Dresses

(Image credit: April Lockhart)

If we think back to Allison Bornstein’s "wrong shoe theory," this combination makes perfect sense. A feminine slip dress or structured shirtdress gets instantly cooler with a sporty heel.

Yes they are polarizing. But fashion should be a little polarizing, right? That’s what’s fun. If everyone gets it, it’s probably already boring.