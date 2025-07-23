Quince Is the Expensive-Looking Brand Your Favorite Influencers Are Talking About Right Now

The brand serving rich-girl energy on a real-person budget.

woman wearing oval sunglasses and a tan top.
(Image credit: Quince)
If you’ve been paying attention to what fashion insiders are buying these days, it’s hard to ignore Quince. The brand has quietly taken over my Instagram feed with its reliable $50 cashmere crewneck sweaters, affordable (and now viral) perfumes, easy linen pants, and other summer separates. So, I took a look and browsed its new-in collection. Long story short, I’m hooked.

The label has gained attention since it was founded in 2018 for offering shoppers with high-quality essentials at a fraction of the cost of similar designer brands. This is because it partners with factories—items are often shipped directly from one of their factories to your door, cutting out middlemen like warehouses in the U.S. that can increase the price. Plus, with transparent price breakdowns for each product and a commitment to sourcing sustainable materials and ethical business practices, it’s a perfect match in affordable fashion.

The result is a collection of must-haves perfect for transitioning your wardrobe from summer to fall. My favorite finds include linen tops perfect for packing on vacation or wearing to work, cashmere cardigans you can snag for less than $100, and other elevated basics you’ll no doubt come to rely on as you build the perfect transitional wardrobe. Ahead, you can find my hand-picked shopping list—happy browsing.

100% European Linen Tank
100% European Linen Tank

This lightweight linen top is perfect for an end-of-summer heatwave.

100% European Linen Shirt | Quince
100% European Linen Shirt

Linen button-downs can be worn as a bikini cover-up or to the office.

Ultra-Stretch Ponte Super Wide Leg Ankle Pants
Ultra-Stretch Ponte Super Wide Leg Ankle Pants

Give your jeans a rest and opt for this pair of wide-leg trousers.

Washable Stretch Silk Blouse | Quince
Washable Stretch Silk Blouse

Silk is always so luxe.

Fluid Crepe Vest
Fluid Crepe Vest

Tailored vests are a summer office staple.

Featherweight Cashmere Silk Frayed Edge Scarf
Featherweight Cashmere Silk Frayed Edge Scarf

Hopping on a plane? Pick up a few of these cashmere scarves first.

Italian Leather Shopper Tote
Italian Leather Shopper Tote

Channel some back-to-school energy with this under-$200 leather tote.

100% European Linen Pants
100% European Linen Pants

Summer might be fleeting, but these linen pants are forever.

100% European Linen High Waisted Short
100% European Linen High Waisted Short

Linen shorts are the sneaky linen essential.

100% European Linen Sleeveless Swing Dress
100% European Linen Sleeveless Swing Dress

Shift dresses are trending, and this under-$100 find just shot to the top of my list.

100% Organic Cotton Boyfriend Crew Sweater
100% Organic Cotton Boyfriend Crew Sweater

Sweater weather will be here before you know it.

100% Organic Cotton Smocked Midi Dress
100% Organic Cotton Smocked Midi Dress

Smocked dresses are a forever staple.

Cashmere Tee | Quince
Cashmere Tee

If it's still too warm for a cashmere knit, try this cashmere tee.

Italian Suede Slouchy Shoulder Bag
Italian Suede Slouchy Shoulder Bag

Suede bags continue to be a fall must-have.

Quince, Italian Leather Handwoven Satchel
Italian Leather Handwoven Satchel

This woven bag looks so luxe.

100% Washable Silk Maxi Skirt
100% Washable Silk Maxi Skirt

Slip skirts are non-negotiable.

Quince, Italian Leather 70mm Strappy Heel
Italian Leather 70mm Strappy Heel

Found: The perfect wedding heel.

Quince, Mongolian Cashmere Cardigan Sweater
Mongolian Cashmere Cardigan Sweater

Invest in a chocolate-brown wardrobe this season.

100% Organic Cropped Cotton Polo Sweater
100% Organic Cropped Cotton Polo Sweater

This striped polo-neck sweater blends French fashion with an American sportiness.

Women's 100% Washed Leather Bomber Jacket
Women's 100% Washed Leather Bomber Jacket

When was the last time you bought a new leather jacket?

Cotton Modal Crewneck Swing Tee
Cotton Modal Crewneck Swing Tee

This pick's loose silhouette feels so easy.

14k Gold 3mm Tube Hoops
14k Gold 3mm Tube Hoops

Gold hoops for less than $250? Yes, please.

quince,

Milan Polarized Acetate Sunglasses

Oval-shaped sunnies are everywhere right now—and these are $50.

