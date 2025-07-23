If you’ve been paying attention to what fashion insiders are buying these days, it’s hard to ignore Quince . The brand has quietly taken over my Instagram feed with its reliable $50 cashmere crewneck sweaters, affordable (and now viral) perfumes , easy linen pants , and other summer separates. So, I took a look and browsed its new-in collection. Long story short, I’m hooked.

The label has gained attention since it was founded in 2018 for offering shoppers with high-quality essentials at a fraction of the cost of similar designer brands. This is because it partners with factories—items are often shipped directly from one of their factories to your door, cutting out middlemen like warehouses in the U.S. that can increase the price. Plus, with transparent price breakdowns for each product and a commitment to sourcing sustainable materials and ethical business practices, it’s a perfect match in affordable fashio n.

The result is a collection of must-haves perfect for transitioning your wardrobe from summer to fall. My favorite finds include linen tops perfect for packing on vacation or wearing to work, cashmere cardigans you can snag for less than $100, and other elevated basics you’ll no doubt come to rely on as you build the perfect transitional wardrobe. Ahead, you can find my hand-picked shopping list—happy browsing.