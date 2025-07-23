Quince Is the Expensive-Looking Brand Your Favorite Influencers Are Talking About Right Now
The brand serving rich-girl energy on a real-person budget.
If you’ve been paying attention to what fashion insiders are buying these days, it’s hard to ignore Quince. The brand has quietly taken over my Instagram feed with its reliable $50 cashmere crewneck sweaters, affordable (and now viral) perfumes, easy linen pants, and other summer separates. So, I took a look and browsed its new-in collection. Long story short, I’m hooked.
The label has gained attention since it was founded in 2018 for offering shoppers with high-quality essentials at a fraction of the cost of similar designer brands. This is because it partners with factories—items are often shipped directly from one of their factories to your door, cutting out middlemen like warehouses in the U.S. that can increase the price. Plus, with transparent price breakdowns for each product and a commitment to sourcing sustainable materials and ethical business practices, it’s a perfect match in affordable fashion.
The result is a collection of must-haves perfect for transitioning your wardrobe from summer to fall. My favorite finds include linen tops perfect for packing on vacation or wearing to work, cashmere cardigans you can snag for less than $100, and other elevated basics you’ll no doubt come to rely on as you build the perfect transitional wardrobe. Ahead, you can find my hand-picked shopping list—happy browsing.
Linen button-downs can be worn as a bikini cover-up or to the office.
Give your jeans a rest and opt for this pair of wide-leg trousers.
Hopping on a plane? Pick up a few of these cashmere scarves first.
Channel some back-to-school energy with this under-$200 leather tote.
Shift dresses are trending, and this under-$100 find just shot to the top of my list.
This striped polo-neck sweater blends French fashion with an American sportiness.
When was the last time you bought a new leather jacket?
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.