One thing you should know about me is that boots are my shoe of choice. Whether it's a classic Chelsea style or a cool kitten heel, a great pair makes me feel like my most confident self. With that said, I'll never pass up an opportunity to score a chic new pair, especially when it's on major sale. Now that Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale has arrived, I have the perfect excuse to add some freshness to my footwear rotation.

At this very moment, Nordstrom has hundreds of boots marked down by up to 60 percent off. There are knee-high boots to wear with your sweater dresses and pencil skirts, and ankle boots to pair with your denim. I spotted just about every winter boot trend, too, from suede styles and classic tall black silhouettes. Essentially, every kind of boot is on sale, making my closet (and my budget) very happy.

I scrolled through the entire sale section, and it didn't take long before I had a wishlist a mile long of fresh boots for the season. If you're curious about what boots a shopping editor is coveting, keep scrolling. In my opinion, the boots ahead are the only ones worth shopping for. PSA: Many pairs ring in at $100 and under (you're welcome!).

