These Winter Shoe Trends Will Be the First to Go in Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale

Every new season brings along a fresh slate of shoe trends to obsess over—and an excuse to shop. Sure, my footwear collection already has trendy sneakers and boots aplenty, but it could use an update. So, I scoured Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale in search of the winter shoe trends that It girls are loving right now, and I found a ton of chic options.

If you, too, are in need of a mid-season shoe update, consider this list your budget-friendly cheat sheet. There are so many trending on-sale boots at a major discount, from classic knee-high styles to shearling-lined boots to beat the snow in. Also, animal-print shoes, including cow-printed loafers and leopard-spotted heels, are sure to turn up the heat this season.

The event runs through January 5, but the best finds will be long gone before then. And if the rest of your winter wardrobe needs freshening up, don't forget to check out our edit of Nordstrom's cashmere deals and under-$100 finds, too.

Tall Black Boots

Black boots are a classic for a reason—they work with just about every winter outfit you can come up with. This season, however, fashion insiders are taking a no-frills approach to the staple. Simple black leather boots seem to be the go-to silhouette, and thankfully, there are plenty of discounted pairs at Nordstrom.

Animal Print

As the weather has turned colder, footwear has gotten wilder. Animal-print shoes have been on the rise for the last few seasons, and the trend shows no sign of slowing for winter 2026. Try a leopard-print sneaker or cowhide loafers for a casual statement, or go even bolder with a snakeskin boot.

Glove-Like Silhouettes

Ballet flats with a glove-like fit are now a staple for minimalists and maximalists alike. The form-fitting silhouette has also made its way onto loafers, jazz shoes, and oxfords. Whichever style you choose, rest assured, the quietly luxurious shoes will work seamlessly in your winter wardrobe.

Snow-Ready Boots

As far as winter shoe trends go, it doesn't get much more seasonally appropriate than shearling-lined boots. Not only are they vital for surviving cold temperatures, but they also offer a chic ski-ready look with their furry touches. During Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale, you can find both waterproof options for trudging through the slush and cozy styles for staying in or a night out.

Adidas Sneakers

If I had to name the sneaker brand of the year, it would be Adidas. From Jennifer Lawrence's Taekwondos to Kendall Jenner's Sambas, It girls wore Adidas sneakers on repeat in 2025—I don't see the hype dying down as we head into the new year, either.