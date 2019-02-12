image
Teeny-Tiny Bags Will Be Taking Over Your Closet In 2019

I'm not mad about it.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

Are tiny bags taking over the world your closet? According to the fall 2019 shows, absolutely. We've seen this trend pop up in the spring '19 collections, and now we have definitive proof it'll still be in for autumn. Fashion houses like Brandon Maxwell and Carolina Herrera accessorized their models with miniature handbags, ranging from crossbody clutches to tiny trunk-shaped boxes. Though small, the bags made a statement with their cute and structured styles. It might be time to downsize from your tote bags and weighty satchels this year. Check out all the mini-bags from the catwalks, ahead.

•••
1 of 15
Brandon Maxwell - Runway - February 2019 - New York Fashion Week
Getty ImagesVictor VIRGILE
Brandon Maxwell
2 of 15
Brandon Maxwell - Runway - February 2019 - New York Fashion Week
Getty ImagesVictor VIRGILE
Brandon Maxwell
3 of 15
Carolina Herrera - Runway - February 2019 - New York Fashion Week
Getty ImagesJP Yim
Carolina Herrera
4 of 15
Carolina Herrera - Runway - February 2019 - New York Fashion Week
Getty ImagesJP Yim
Carolina Herrera
5 of 15
Brandon Maxwell - Runway - February 2019 - New York Fashion Week
Getty ImagesVictor VIRGILE
Brandon Maxwell
6 of 15
Carolina Herrera - Runway - February 2019 - New York Fashion Week
Getty ImagesJP Yim
Carolina Herrera
7 of 15
Tibi - Runway - February 2019 - New York Fashion Week
Getty ImagesJP Yim
Tibi
8 of 15
Tibi - Runway - February 2019 - New York Fashion Week
Getty ImagesVictor VIRGILE
Tibi
9 of 15
Tory Burch - Runway - February 2019 - New York Fashion Week
Getty ImagesVictor VIRGILE
Tory Burch
10 of 15
Ulla Johnson - Runway - February 2019 - New York Fashion Week
Getty ImagesVictor VIRGILE
Ulla Johnson
11 of 15
Ulla Johnson - Runway - February 2019 - New York Fashion Week
Getty ImagesVictor VIRGILE
Ulla Johnson
12 of 15
Longchamp - Runway - February 2019 - New York Fashion Week
Getty ImagesVictor VIRGILE
Longchamp
13 of 15
Longchamp - Runway - February 2019 - New York Fashion Week
Getty ImagesVictor VIRGILE
Longchamp
14 of 15
Rebecca Minkoff - Runway - February 2019 - New York Fashion Week
Getty ImagesVictor VIRGILE
Rebecca Minkoff
15 of 15
Rebecca Minkoff - Runway - February 2019 - New York Fashion Week
Getty ImagesVictor VIRGILE
Rebecca Minkoff
