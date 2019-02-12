Are tiny bags taking over the world your closet? According to the fall 2019 shows, absolutely. We've seen this trend pop up in the spring '19 collections, and now we have definitive proof it'll still be in for autumn. Fashion houses like Brandon Maxwell and Carolina Herrera accessorized their models with miniature handbags, ranging from crossbody clutches to tiny trunk-shaped boxes. Though small, the bags made a statement with their cute and structured styles. It might be time to downsize from your tote bags and weighty satchels this year. Check out all the mini-bags from the catwalks, ahead.

