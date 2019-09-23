The Emmys were all about the light blue dresses and Valentine's Day-themed gowns, but the after-parties were a different story. After all the trophies were handed out, celebrities like Zendaya and Sophie Turner went to the nearest after-party to eat, drink, dance, and mingle the night away. Some changed from dresses into more casual pantsuit outfits, while other stars like Emilia Clarke stayed in the same ensemble. (When you look that good, you have to extend the dress' shelf life right?) See what everyone wore to the parties, ahead.