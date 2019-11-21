image
The Annual Net-a-Porter Sale Is Here and It's Very Good

How do I tell my boss I'm going to be...busy for the next hour?

image
Design by Morgan McMullen

'Tis the season for Net-a-Porter's annual sale, which is certainly an occasion worth celebrating. Right now, the retailer is offering up to 50 percent off sitewide on some of our favorite brands like AGOLDE, Khaite, and Ganni, which is making it a little hard to concentrate at work.

Whether you're on the hunt for a holiday party outfit, a new pair of snow boots, or want to stock your beauty cabinet with some winter-combating moisturizers, there's no better time to do it. We know you don't have all day to shop (items are selling out quickly!), so we're sharing our favorite finds, below.

1 Striped Mohair and Wool-Blend Sweater
Courtesy
GANNI Net-a-Porter
SHOP IT

$490
$294

Who needs a cheesy holiday sweater when you can buy this option from cool-girl brand Ganni? As we all know, you can never have too many sweaters. 

2 Tyra Striped Sequined Crepe Midi Dress
Courtesy
RIXO Net-a-Porter
SHOP IT

$560
$336

RIXO's sequined crepe dress will be a hit come New Year's Eve.

3 Parker Ankle Boots
Courtesy
Alexander Wang Net-a-Porter
SHOP IT

$795
$477

Snakeskin booties have become the "it" shoe of the season. Stay on top of the trend with this edgy pair from Alexander Wang. 

4 Lip Balm Scented Candle
Courtesy
Anya Hindmarch Smells Net-a-Porter
SHOP IT

$75
$52.50

This cute candle looks and smells good, thanks to its blend of Japanese cherry, tonka bean, and French vanilla.

5 The Sunrise Cropped Stretch-Jersey Leggings
Courtesy
We/Me Net-a-Porter
SHOP IT

$98
$59

Made of a super-stretchy jersey, We/Me's legging are equal parts comfortable and chic. 

6 In Two Minds Facial Hydrator
Courtesy
Aesop Net-a-Porter
SHOP IT

$60
$42

Right now you'll want to keep your skin as hydrated as possible, which means you'll need to call in some beauty reinforcements. Give your skincare routine a spa-like appeal with this hydrator from Aesop.

7 Athena Lace-up Crepe Blouse
Courtesy
Khaite Net-a-Porter
SHOP IT

$780
$360

Invest in a capsule wardrobe piece like this white blouse from Khaite. (FYI, Katie Holmes loves this brand.) Sure, this pick might elicit some sticker shock but trust us: You'll wear this blouse over and over again.

8 Monroe Small Snake-Effect Leather Tote
Courtesy
See By Chloé Net-a-Porter
$297.50
SHOP IT

$425
$297.50

With a shoulder strap and discreet top handle, this leather tote can easily be worn for day or night. 

9 Riley Cropped High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Courtesy
AGOLDE Net-a-Porter
SHOP IT

$168
$84

Net-a-Porter's sale is a great opportunity to stock up on the basics, like a pair of straight-leg jeans from cult-favorite denim brand AGOLDE.

10 Joan of Arctic Boots
Courtesy
Sorel Net-a-Porter
SHOP IT

$190
$95

I can't remember the last time I saw Sorel's ultra-popular snow boots on sale for this cheap. If you haven't bought a new pair of snow boots yet, now's the time. 

•••
