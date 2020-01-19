image
Today's Top Stories
1
Harry and Meghan's Royal Exit Is Official
image
2
How a Fixer-Upper Helped Me Through My Divorce
image
3
All Eyes on Elle Fanning
image
4
The Couple Who Paid Off $114K of Debt in Two Years
image
5
These Makeup Trends Will Dominate the Year

The Best Red Carpet Looks at the 2020 SAG Awards

image
By Rachel Epstein
image
ShutterstockGetty Images

if you're still reeling from the 2020 Golden Globes winners (and losers), stars have the chance to redeem themselves tonight at the 2020 SAG Awards in Los Angeles. During this award show, actors nominate each other instead of an academy or association, making it the shortest award show of the season. From Jennifer Aniston to Laura Dern, see what your favorite actors are wearing on the red carpet, ahead.

26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Gregg DeGuireGetty Images
1 of 52
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Jeff KravitzGetty Images
Charlize Theron

In Givenchy Haute Couture and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

1 of 52
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Gregg DeGuireGetty Images
Scarlett Johansson
2 of 52
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Steve GranitzGetty Images
Laura Dern

In Stella McCartney and Christian Louboutin shoes

3 of 52
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Jeff KravitzGetty Images
Elisabeth Moss

In Monique Lhuillier and Sergio Rossi shoes

4 of 52
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Jeff KravitzGetty Images
Catherine Zeta Jones

In Giuseppe Zanotti

5 of 52
US-ENTERTAINMENT-AWARDS-SAG-REDCARPET
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXGetty Images
Phoebe Waller Bridge

In Fernando Jorge jewelry

6 of 52
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Jon KopaloffGetty Images
Michelle Williams

In Forevermark jewelry

7 of 52
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Jon KopaloffGetty Images
Jennifer Aniston
8 of 52
US-ENTERTAINMENT-AWARDS-SAG-ARRIVALS
FREDERIC J. BROWNGetty Images
Nicole Kidman

In Michael Kors Collection

9 of 52
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Jeff KravitzGetty Images
Cynthia Erivo

In Christian Louboutin shoes

10 of 52
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Gregg DeGuireGetty Images
Danai Gurira

In Christian Louboutin shoes

11 of 52
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Jeff KravitzGetty Images
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson
12 of 52
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet
Kevin MazurGetty Images
Storm Reid

In Christian Louboutin shoes

13 of 52
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Jon KopaloffGetty Images
Zoë Kravitz

In Tiffany & Co. jewelry

14 of 52
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Jon KopaloffGetty Images
Reese Witherspoon

In Celine by Hedi Slimane and Harry Winston jewelry

15 of 52
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Jon KopaloffGetty Images
Alex Borstein
16 of 52
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Jon KopaloffGetty Images
Leslie Bibb

In Anita Ko

17 of 52
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Gregg DeGuireGetty Images
America Ferrera

In Paule Ke

18 of 52
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Steve GranitzGetty Images
Lili Reinhart

In Harry Winston set in Platinum jewelry

19 of 52
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Steve GranitzGetty Images
Margot Robbie

In Chanel dress and jewelry

20 of 52
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Jon KopaloffGetty Images
Merrin Dungey
21 of 52
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Jon KopaloffGetty Images
Samira Wiley

In Adeam

22 of 52
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
Sophie Turner
23 of 52
US-ENTERTAINMENT-AWARDS-SAG-REDCARPET
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXGetty Images
Rachel Brosnahan

In Stella McCartney and Forevermark jewelry

24 of 52
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Jon KopaloffGetty Images
Jennifer Garner

In Harry Winston set in Platinum jewelry

25 of 52
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Gregg DeGuireGetty Images
Renee Bargh
26 of 52
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Jon KopaloffGetty Images
Alexis Bledel

In Temperley London

27 of 52
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Steve GranitzGetty Images
Jane Seymour
28 of 52
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Steve GranitzGetty Images
Lupita Nyong'o

In Forevermark jewelry

29 of 52
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Jeff KravitzGetty Images
Winona Ryder

In Dior Haute Couture

30 of 52
Next
The Best After-Party Looks at the Golden Globes
image
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Best of the Red Carpet 2020
US-ENTERTAINMENT-AWARDS-SAG-REDCARPET Why Charlize Theron Wore a Necklace in Her Hair
image Sophie Turner Has Bambi Eyes For the SAG Awards
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image
The Sexiest Dresses at the 2020 SAG Awards
image The Red Lipsticks I'm Loving at the Golden Globes
image
The Theme of the Globes Red Carpet: Sexy Dresses
image J.Lo's Hair at the GG Was So 'Maid in Manhattan'
image
The Best Looks From the 2020 Golden Globes
image
The Sexiest Red Carpet Outfits of the Decade
image
The Most Iconic Fashion Moments in Grammy History
image Jennifer Lopez's Feathered Ralph & Russo Gown