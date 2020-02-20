image
Every Look From Gucci's Fall 2020 Collection

Alessandro Michele hosted a magical show.

By Bridget Burns and Marina Liao
image
EstropGetty Images

"I have always considered the fashion show as a magic event bursting with enchantment. A liturgical action that suspends the ordinary, loading it with an excess of intensity," said Alessandro Michele in his show notes for Gucci. This much was achieved in the stage execution of his fall 2020 collection. The designer constructed a revolving glass case carousel, where models were being dressed, to allow guests to take in a behind-the-scenes glimpse at runway shows, before sending his models down the catwalk. After this unexpected moment, lucky show goers were treated to fall looks that ranged from peter pan collared dresses and Victorian-esque ruffled gowns to fuzzy knits and brocade suits. See the fall 2020 lineup, ahead.

