Boots are the reigning champion of fall purchases. At the top of shopping lists every fall: A boot that you can wear every day, all day, and all night—the kind you invest in once and wear forever. And this season, you may not have to invest at all, because there are plenty of good options at even better prices. For Fall 2021, we saw combat boots and lug-sole pairs. We saw thigh-high jaw-droppers and latex pairs that were...kinky. The most reasonable purchase: The classic black pointed-toe pairs that we saw at the likes of Oscar de la Renta, Tibi, and Gabriela Hearst.

While it's hard to choose exactly which pair to buy for the season, the below are some of the best offerings on the market now, at a mix of price points. Because if theres one thing you need this fall, it's a shiny new pair of boots.