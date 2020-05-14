Ugly Shoes: How the '90s are Alive and Well

The '90s called, they want their shoes back.

Balenciaga shoes
(Image credit: Getty Images ¦ Jeremy Moeller)

Recently, while I was looking back through old photos of myself for this story another editor was pulling together about outfits from the 2000s, I made an important discovery: The shoes I was wearing in the late '90s were actually... cute? Not for their classic timelessness, but for the simple fact that I'm old enough now to have these styles come back into fashion after taking a 20 year break. Yikes. But, before this generation of tastemakers stake claim in these styles, let's take a moment to recognize these ugly shoe icons. Street footwear in the '90s was not all "Gwyneth Paltrow simplicity," it was loud and disruptive with chunky silhouettes or shoes so flat they did just about nothing for your legs. However, I will forever stand by my adolescent shoe choices and celebrate their return back into the spotlight. Scroll down to see the shoes that popularized the genre and fashion's new interpretation of these wacky but wonderful shapes.

The Fan Favorite: Fila Womens Disruptor II

THE DAD SNEAKER 

It's hard to pinpoint the actual origin of the Dad Sneaker and its modern day resurgence, but it's safe to say the Fila Disruptor has the chunkiness and the height to make it super covetable. 

The Fashion Take: Balenciaga Triple S Sneaker

THE DAD SNEAKER 

Some might call these the "Granddaddy"  of all Dad Sneakers, the Balenciaga Triple S (named for the 3 soles layered on top of one another), is fashion's ultimate answer to this '90s style.

The Fan Favorite: Rocket Dog Bigtop Black Webbing Flip Flop

THE FLATFORM FLIP FLOP

Ask any boardwalk surf store owner in 1998 and they'll tell you these were the shoe of the summer (besides an air cast when one inevitably rolled one's ankle while wearing them).

The Fashion Take: Fendi Flatform

THE FLATFORM FLIP FLOP

The bubble gum pink reinterpretation of this retro shoe takes the nostalgia of this style to even higher heights.

The Fan Favorite: Buffalo Rising Tower

THE SUPER-TALL SNEAKER 

Baby Spice's shoe of choice, enough said. 

The Fashion Take: Stella McCartney Eclypse touch-strap sneakers

THE SUPER-TALL SNEAKER 

Stella McCartney must have designed these with one fellow Brit in mind.

The Fan Favorite: Birkenstock Arizona Sandals

THE GRANOLA GO-TO 

If you were a stoner who listened to Phish in high school and didn't have these, then you weren't a stoner who listened to Phish.

The Fashion Take: Birkenstock Arizona Proenza Schouler

THE GRANOLA GO-TO

The stoners who listened to Phish in high school grew up and now are wearing these (please note the price!).

The Fan Favorite: John Fluevog Mega Munster Original

THE WONKY HEEL

As the '80s and '90s club kid staple, John Fluevog is the pioneer of the ugly shoe. He still keeps the whimsy alive 50 years later with 28 stores worldwide. 

The Fashion Take: Amina Muaddi Gilda Glitter Slides

THE WONKY HEEL

Shoe designer Amina Muaddi can barely keep her bold designs in stock after gaining major clout as Rihanna's shoe designer for her line, Fenty. As a designer she pushes shape and proportion and her wonky heel has become a signature of her namesake line.

The Fan Favorite: Skechers Womens Shindigs

THE RAVER HIKER 

Just add UFO pants and a baby tee. 

The Fashion Take: Miu Miu Lug Sole Hiker Booties

THE RAVER HIKER 

This Miu Miu pair is a bit more refined take and the gingham laces keep the style connected to its playful past.

The Fan Favorite: Steve Madden Slinky30

THE MINIMALIST SLIDE 

What is a '90s shoe roundup without Steve Madden? The Slinky (re-released as part of a 30th anniversary) was the quintessential bitchy high-schooler sandal. 

The Fashion Take: Gianvito Rossi Bekah Platform Sandals

THE MINIMALIST SLIDE 

The strappiness of this modern take somehow make platforms feel a bit sexier and more grown-up. Still bitchy though.

The Fan Favorite: Cotton Mary Jane Slipper

THE MARY JANE SLIPPER

Before they were sold by the buckets-full at Urban Outfitters, these simply constructed and highly affordable cotton (and velvet) mary janes came from Pearl River Mart, New York's iconic Chinese import purveyor. 

The Fashion Take: Prada Mary-Jane canvas platform flats

THE MARY JANE SLIPPER

The simplicity of this mary jane gets the quirky Prada treatment with a hybrid sole of espadrille and sneaker tread to make it a perfect mix of classic styles all in one shoe.

The Fan Favorite: Teva Hurricane XLT2

THE OUTDOORSY SANDAL

Just as cool on its own as it is with a pair of wool camp socks, the ever-technical Teva style is a classic for rugged living. 

The Fashion Take: Gucci Aguru sandal with crystals

THE OUTDOORSY SANDAL

This is the outdoorsy sandal for someone who is... not very outdoorsy? We'll just say they're great for stomping through the concrete jungle instead of an actual one.

The Fan Favorite: Dr. Marten Bethan Mary Jane

THE GOTH MARY JANE

This chunky platform mary jane style is a '90s staple from the ever-classic Dr. Marten. (Depeche Mode CD not included).

The Fashion Take: Burberry Aldwych Mary-Jane flats

THE GOTH MARY JANE

Riccardo Tisci's take on Burberry since his 2018 appointment as chief creative officer has drawn inspiration from British high society as well as counter culture, as demonstrated here in these shoes.

Julia Gall
Julia Gall

Julia Gall is the Style Director at Marie Claire, covering all things fashion, as well as styling tips, wardrobe upkeep and sustainability. Check her out at @juliasgall.

