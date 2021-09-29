The Top Winter Shoe Trends for 2022

Make the best of the season's footwear offerings.

Winter shoes
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sara Holzman

By published

Once, a good winter shoe was hard to find, but with more designers focusing on both form and function, the cold-weather pickings are no longer slim. We can't seem to peel ourselves away from rugged soles—on oxfords and boots—or the endless varieties of cloud-like indoor-outdoor slip-on shoes. The good news is...we don't have to. This season, updating your winter wardrobe will be just that: a refresh, not a total re-do. For holiday or back-to-business looks, try out a sleek pointed-toe shoe or a knee-high silhouette. For relaxed days, we've got snuggly footwear, preppy vibes, and rugged outdoor-inspired boots. Keep on scrolling for the winter shoe trends to shop now.

To The Point

To The Point

(Image credit: Getty Images/Jeremy Moeller)

Rounded toes are cute, but a pointy toe means business. This winter, invest in a pair of pointed toe pumps for your back-to-work wardrobe.

Mach & Mach Silk Satin Pumps

Prada Triangle Patch Slingback Pumps

Brother Vellies Olivia Pointed Toe Pump

Coach Pointed Toe Pump

Take a Hike

Take a Hike

(Image credit: Getty Images/Edward Berthelot)

Whether you're headed for the wilderness or not, these hybrid hiking boots will keep you firmly planted on whatever terrain you're faced with this winter.

Tory Burch Leather & Suede Hikers

Loeffler Randall Owen Platform Leather Hiker Boots

Schutz Xayene Ankle Booties

Aldo Lug Sole Hiking Boot

Tie On One

Tie On One

(Image credit: Getty Images/Christian Vierig)

Lug sole oxfords are back for winter—a prime choice for those who love a preppy look with a bit of edge. Style yours with socks and a slightly cropped pant or alongside tights and a midi-length skirt.

3.1 Phillip Lim Kate Lug-Sole Lace-Up Oxford Shoes

Marc Fisher LTD Dorin Lug Sole Derby

Ash Lug Sole Derby Shoes

3.1 Phillip Lim Khaki Lug Sole Botos

All The Fuzz

All The Fuzz

(Image credit: Getty Images/Christian Vierig)

What's all the fuzz about? This winter, softly padded slides are back. Designed with the comforts of indoor shoes but equipped with soles that can battle the elements.

Senso Dalley Shearling Sandals

Marni Fussbett Shearling Dual-Buckle Sandals

By Walid Touch Strap Leather Sandals

Roam Fuzzy Prism Slide

Knee Deep

Knee Deep

(Image credit: Getty Images/Christian Vierig)

Whether you fancy a high heel or the flat variety, a knee-high boot height is winter's preferred length. Wear them with knee-grazing dresses and winter coats in a variety of elevated prints.

ANINE BING Felicia Boots

Steve Madden Bone Patent Boots

SCHUTZ Analeah Pointed Toe Knee High Boot

Staud Croc Embossed Knee High Boot

Sara Holzman
Sara Holzman

Sara Holzman is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.