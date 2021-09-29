The Top Winter Shoe Trends for 2022
Make the best of the season's footwear offerings.
By Sara Holzman published
Once, a good winter shoe was hard to find, but with more designers focusing on both form and function, the cold-weather pickings are no longer slim. We can't seem to peel ourselves away from rugged soles—on oxfords and boots—or the endless varieties of cloud-like indoor-outdoor slip-on shoes. The good news is...we don't have to. This season, updating your winter wardrobe will be just that: a refresh, not a total re-do. For holiday or back-to-business looks, try out a sleek pointed-toe shoe or a knee-high silhouette. For relaxed days, we've got snuggly footwear, preppy vibes, and rugged outdoor-inspired boots. Keep on scrolling for the winter shoe trends to shop now.
To The Point
Rounded toes are cute, but a pointy toe means business. This winter, invest in a pair of pointed toe pumps for your back-to-work wardrobe.
Take a Hike
Whether you're headed for the wilderness or not, these hybrid hiking boots will keep you firmly planted on whatever terrain you're faced with this winter.
Tie On One
Lug sole oxfords are back for winter—a prime choice for those who love a preppy look with a bit of edge. Style yours with socks and a slightly cropped pant or alongside tights and a midi-length skirt.
All The Fuzz
What's all the fuzz about? This winter, softly padded slides are back. Designed with the comforts of indoor shoes but equipped with soles that can battle the elements.
Knee Deep
Whether you fancy a high heel or the flat variety, a knee-high boot height is winter's preferred length. Wear them with knee-grazing dresses and winter coats in a variety of elevated prints.
Sara Holzman is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.
