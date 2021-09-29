Once, a good winter shoe was hard to find, but with more designers focusing on both form and function, the cold-weather pickings are no longer slim. We can't seem to peel ourselves away from rugged soles—on oxfords and boots—or the endless varieties of cloud-like indoor-outdoor slip-on shoes. The good news is...we don't have to. This season, updating your winter wardrobe will be just that: a refresh, not a total re-do. For holiday or back-to-business looks, try out a sleek pointed-toe shoe or a knee-high silhouette. For relaxed days, we've got snuggly footwear, preppy vibes, and rugged outdoor-inspired boots. Keep on scrolling for the winter shoe trends to shop now.

To The Point

Rounded toes are cute, but a pointy toe means business. This winter, invest in a pair of pointed toe pumps for your back-to-work wardrobe.

Brother Vellies Olivia Pointed Toe Pump

Take a Hike

Whether you're headed for the wilderness or not, these hybrid hiking boots will keep you firmly planted on whatever terrain you're faced with this winter.

Loeffler Randall Owen Platform Leather Hiker Boots

Tie On One

Lug sole oxfords are back for winter—a prime choice for those who love a preppy look with a bit of edge. Style yours with socks and a slightly cropped pant or alongside tights and a midi-length skirt.

Marc Fisher LTD Dorin Lug Sole Derby

3.1 Phillip Lim Khaki Lug Sole Botos

All The Fuzz

What's all the fuzz about? This winter, softly padded slides are back. Designed with the comforts of indoor shoes but equipped with soles that can battle the elements.

By Walid Touch Strap Leather Sandals

Knee Deep

Whether you fancy a high heel or the flat variety, a knee-high boot height is winter's preferred length. Wear them with knee-grazing dresses and winter coats in a variety of elevated prints.

SCHUTZ Analeah Pointed Toe Knee High Boot