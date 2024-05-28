Whether they're attending Coachella or Stagecoach, festival attendees are known for their over-the-top fashion. The open fields are filled with crowds by the thousands wearing anything from fringe and glitter to micro minis and crop tops galore. Gigi Hadid is the exception: She decided to skip the glam at the BottleRock Napa Valley food and music festival for Memorial Day weekend, joining her beau, Bradley Cooper, in a cozy-yet-comfortable approach to concert and date night style.
During the three-day event, Hadid was captured next to the Maestro actor, grooving along to the music in button-downs and baseball caps all weekend long.
Hadid's festival sightings started on Friday, May 24. While lounging around in the VIP section, the 29-year-old sported a blue plaid "shirt jacket" from Munthe—a favorite style she's worn on a number of occasions—which she layered on top of a black buttoned top. (Her exact shirt is, unfortunately, sold out.)
Gigi Hadid during the BottleRock Food and Music Festival in Napa, California. pic.twitter.com/CQdJjJ8p54May 26, 2024
She styled the oversized outerwear with baggy light blue jeans and red Converse high-tops. For accessories, she wore gold and diamond-studded earrings by Messika, along with red and black Akila sunglasses and a L'art Anniversary black cap adorned with its logo in the center.
Hadid didn't stray too far from her low-key outfit formula for the rest of the weekend. If anything, the supermodel appeared to keep it consistent styling-wise throughout the festival.
Later that night, Hadid and Cooper were spotted dancing together to Stevie Nicks in the audience, according to a fan-posted TikTok video. In the 10-second clip, the Guest In Residence founder is seen wearing a loose white button-down top tucked into a pair of black trousers with a black leather belt at the waist.
Hadid finished her look with large aviator frames and a denim blue baseball cap. Cooper was by her side, also wearing a white T-shirt to match Hadid.
Hadid and Cooper have been together since October 2023 (even if it goes publicly unacknowledged for now). It seems the duo is taking their romantic dates global, from New York to Paris and more. The couple recently attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Paris alongside Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
With festival season underway and anticipated concerts to come over the following months, there might be more of Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's music dates—and coordinating fashion—ahead. Wherever the pair is spotted, they tend to keep things understated and comfortable. At home in New York, Hadid has also met up with Cooper in everything from Uggs and sweatpants to jeans and Birkenstocks.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
