Christy Turlington and Grace Burns Share Adorable Mother-Daughter Runway Moment at Ralph Lauren
Now this is a nepo baby moment I can get behind.
Ralph Lauren is the poster child of the Hamptons. The designer specializes in classic American style, prioritizing the nation's colors in many of his collections. His preppy-chic aesthetic has become an unofficial dress code for New York's elite, particularly when they head out to the city's most luxurious stretch of coastline.
Naturally, the brand took to this very location for their Spring 2025 ready-to-wear fashion show on Sept. 5, carting the industry's biggest players out to the land of horseback riding and private schools. The show was well worth the trip—because of the collection, yes, but also because of the celeb-studded runway.
As always, Ralph Lauren tapped some of the biggest supermodels in the business, like Naomi Campbell (who wore a white baseball cap and zip-up), Jill Kortleve (in a navy blue gown), and Imaan Hammam (dressed in lace and silky fringe). The label also brought in another household name, famed '90s supermodel Christy Turlington—and her daughter Grace Burns.
Turlington walked the runway in a sparkling gauzy blazer and a chiffon skirt, both in bright white. Her look was completed with dangling pearl earrings and a Western-inspired leather statement belt. The overall aesthetic was "rich Hamptons mom" at its finest.
Later in the show, Turlington took to the catwalk for a second time. Her outfit was a bit more polished this time around, featuring a crisp button-up and a cropped tuxedo jacket in cream. The professional pieces were styled casually, with loose-fit distressed jeans and sandals. Her royal blue chandelier earrings, meanwhile, gave the look that elevated-Fourth of July vibe the label is known for.
Her daughter Grace Burns, however, couldn't have been dressed more differently. Her 'fit was awash with color and print, layering two button-ups, a necktie, and a wrap skirt in varying shades of blue plaid. Her mixed-print ensemble was playful a dose of youth, to Turlington's mature elegance.
Earthy accessories, in the form of a rattan bag and brown leather thong sandals, grounded the wild look. Like her mother, Burns also wore shoulder-grazing pearl earrings.
