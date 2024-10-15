Gigi Hadid was fall coziness incarnate in not one but three colorful sweaters from her luxury knitwear line, Guest in Residence. Accompanied by a friend and a photographer, the supermodel was spotted on a stroll through New York City on Oct. 14 wrapped in an oversize beige and poppy red striped cashmere rugby shirt with a preppy white contrast collar. Around her waist, she tied a red and plum striped cashmere sweater with a slightly more fitted silhouette for a jewel-toned accent to the otherwise punchy red color palette. As a final touch, a chunky cream-colored crewneck with red stitching was draped country club-style over her shoulders. The result is a study in clever pattern clashing. By pairing two striped sweaters that share at least one primary color, then adding a textured rib knit in a neutral hue for balance, Hadid proves it's entirely possible to mix prints without looking like a cartoon.

All three pieces come from the cashmere brand's fall collection, making this seemingly casual outing feel more like a walking advertisement than a truly candid moment. But it did succeed in convincing me to swing by Guest in Residence's brick-and-mortar store location in NoHo before temperatures drop any lower. Needless to say, I'm also eyeing the teddy bear brown cardigan she wore to the launch party for Guest in Residence's collaboration with Caviar Kaspia last month.

Gigi Hadid walks with a friend wearing two striped sweaters and a cream-colored crewneck from Guest in Residence. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Guest in Residence Cashmere Long-Sleeve Striped Rugby Top $495 at Bergdorf Goodman

Guest in Residence Striped Crewneck Sweater in True Red/Plum Stripe Visit Site

Hadid wore the trio of colorful sweaters with straight-leg jeans and a blue leather belt. She topped her blonde bob haircut with a reversible orange beanie from Guest in Residence and a pair of oval sunglasses with a gold rim—a tried-and-true combination she was photographed sporting last winter as well. Her nails were bare à la the naked manicure trend she was spotted wearing throughout fashion month, but she more than made up for it with a smattering of gold jewelry that included two chain necklaces and a ring. Her shoes—a pair of pink checkered Vans Old Skool sneakers—offered an unexpected nod to fall nostalgia. Nothing screams back-to-school shopping louder than a fresh set of Vans. Her exact pair is sold-out apart from select sizes still available on resale sites, but personally, I like this pink suede Vans Sport Low style better anyway.

Gigi Hadid tops her blonde bob with a reversible orange beanie from her cashmere knitwear line. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Vans Old Skool Skateboard Shoes Unisex Low-Top in Cherry Blossom Pink $85 at Poizon

Vans Sport Low Shoe in Baby Pink $70 at Vans

The ensemble almost felt inspired by the youthful stylings of her daughter, Khai Malik, who recently celebrated her fourth birthday. On Sept. 20, Hadid marked the occasion with an Instagram photo dump that gave the public a window into her mom style, which naturally involves plenty of bright colors, playful prints, trucker hats, beanies, and Guest in Residence product placement. It only seems fitting to eventually introduce kid's sizing to the cashmere brand's lineup. Wouldn't it be cute if Gigi and Khai could match?

