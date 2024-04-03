Fashion is very much in its cowgirl phase. Beyoncé has spent her Cowboy Carter promotional cycle in tricked-out bolo ties and designer chaps to match her country sound. Bella Hadid moved to Texas, found a cowboy boyfriend, and overhauled her wardrobe with ten gallon hats and cowboy boots to match. Now, Gisele Bündchen is the latest A-lister to embrace a ranch-appropriate outfit of her own, with some supermodel twists.

Hosting a party in Rio de Jainero, Brazil, for the denim brand Colcci Jeans, Bundchen arrived dressed in a matching denim set. On top, she wore a slightly oversize jean jacket coated in equally oversize silver studs. Her high-waist jeans came in the same medium blue wash with metallic studs added all over.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

The supermodel wasn't satisfied with just two jean pieces, even though they check the box of a major 2024 denim trend. Bündchen wore her jacket slightly unbuttoned to reveal a coordinating studded denim bra underneath. (That's commitment to a look.)

Coordinating bras and jean jackets are unique to Gisele, but her studded outerwear has all the signs of an emerging trend on the rise. Last month, Katie Holmes swapped her neutral outerwear for a studded denim trench coat of her own. Blinged-out and embellished denim also appeared on several runways for the fall 2024 season, from Ganni to Versace. Those moments nod to an even bigger swing toward denim-on-denim outfits, seen on the runways, in street style, and in wardrobes like Bündchen's and Beyonce's.

Of all the takes on the Canadian tuxedo seen this spring, Bündchen's is the most prepared for life beyond the rodeo circuit with its all-over embellishments. Shop studded denim jackets inspired by hers below. (Sadly, coordinating bras aren't quite on the market yet.)

