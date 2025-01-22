Ladies, leave your man at home. Hailey Bieber just single-handedly revived the office siren trend with a look that positively screams, "Let me put you on a brief hold."

On Jan. 21, the beauty mogul stepped out sans husband for a decadent pasta dinner at Funke in Beverly Hills. It's unclear with whom the mother of one dined inside the restaurant. But who needs a man, really, when you have a remixed suit and Bottega Veneta bag like this to keep you company? Kudos to stylist Dani Michelle for sourcing the waist-snatching black blazer that forms the basis of this not-so-corporate look. With a longline hourglass silhouette and flared sleeves, her single-breasted jacket epitomizes of modern power dressing. The fit speaks for itself.

Hailey Bieber layers a fitted black blazer over a nude mini dress and sheer black tights. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Cinq a Sept Karlie Blazer $395 at Revolve

From afar, it might look like Bieber is basically nude apart from her sculpted suit jacket. But that plunging neckline is merely an illusion the 28-year-old achieved by layering a flesh-colored mini dress beneath her sleek tailoring. You can see the skintight beige base layer a bit better, though, in a snapshot shared via the mother of one's Instagram.

Hailey Bieber poses with a black Bottega Veneta clutch in a photo shared via Instagram. (Image credit: @haileybieber)

It's no secret Miss Bieber was obsessed with the no-pants trend circa 2023. Two years later, she still loves going pantless. Her 2025 take on the look, however, is a bit more nuanced and coy thanks to a set of sheer black tights that equally reveal and conceal. Paired with pointy black pumps that seamlessly blend into her pantyhose, Bieber's legs look ten miles long.

Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Pump $150 at Nordstrom

Wolford Individual 10 Back Seam Tights $70 at Bergdorf Goodman

Bottega Veneta's sold-out black leather Falcon clutch—her newest edition of a mom-friendly bag trend—finished the look, along with gold stud earrings and '90s-inspired slim black sunglasses. But frankly, the glue that holds this entire outfit together is Bieber's high ponytail. See how the glassy shine of her slicked-back hair mirrors her pearlescent nail polish and gleaming cheekbones? Now that's what I call synergy.

