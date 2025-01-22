Hailey Bieber Devours the Office Siren Trend in Mismatched Suiting and a Bottega Veneta Clutch
The beauty mogul circled back to the trend on a stylish solo dinner outing.
Ladies, leave your man at home. Hailey Bieber just single-handedly revived the office siren trend with a look that positively screams, "Let me put you on a brief hold."
On Jan. 21, the beauty mogul stepped out sans husband for a decadent pasta dinner at Funke in Beverly Hills. It's unclear with whom the mother of one dined inside the restaurant. But who needs a man, really, when you have a remixed suit and Bottega Veneta bag like this to keep you company? Kudos to stylist Dani Michelle for sourcing the waist-snatching black blazer that forms the basis of this not-so-corporate look. With a longline hourglass silhouette and flared sleeves, her single-breasted jacket epitomizes of modern power dressing. The fit speaks for itself.
From afar, it might look like Bieber is basically nude apart from her sculpted suit jacket. But that plunging neckline is merely an illusion the 28-year-old achieved by layering a flesh-colored mini dress beneath her sleek tailoring. You can see the skintight beige base layer a bit better, though, in a snapshot shared via the mother of one's Instagram.
It's no secret Miss Bieber was obsessed with the no-pants trend circa 2023. Two years later, she still loves going pantless. Her 2025 take on the look, however, is a bit more nuanced and coy thanks to a set of sheer black tights that equally reveal and conceal. Paired with pointy black pumps that seamlessly blend into her pantyhose, Bieber's legs look ten miles long.
Bottega Veneta's sold-out black leather Falcon clutch—her newest edition of a mom-friendly bag trend—finished the look, along with gold stud earrings and '90s-inspired slim black sunglasses. But frankly, the glue that holds this entire outfit together is Bieber's high ponytail. See how the glassy shine of her slicked-back hair mirrors her pearlescent nail polish and gleaming cheekbones? Now that's what I call synergy.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
