Bottega Veneta's $4,900 Hop Bag Is the Main Character of Hailey Bieber's Mom Style
A case for the oversized staple.
Though Bottega Veneta is most closely associated with the Jodie, the Sardine, and their OG Cassette Bag—a boxy design that skyrocketed them to fame—the luxury label has a whole library of bangers that are not to be slept on.
The Kalimero, for example, is a posh little bucket style beloved by Rihanna (she's carried it several times in recent weeks). Meanwhile, in the media space, fashion editors are obsessed with the Andiamo, because it doubles as a laptop-friendly work bag. Hailey Bieber's go-to, the Hop, however, tops the list as one Bottega's most functional bag offerings.
The model has favored larger-than-life handbags ever since welcoming her first son, Jack Blues Bieber, last fall. She owns this particular purse in several different colors, showing off a new iteration earlier this week. On Jan 5., she was photographed toting a caramel-colored iteration, styled with a faded leather jacket, baggy jeans, and loafers from The Row.
Unlike most Hop styles, which come in matte leather, Bieber's newest wardrobe addition boasts a touchable suede texture—playing into one of winter's biggest trends.
Compared to most Bottega Veneta creations, the Hop is especially spacious. The large size, specifically, could easily double as a diaper bag, if need be—which is probably why the new mom loves it so much.
Even before she gave birth, the angular carry-all was a regular in Bieber's maternity rotation. Last July, she was seen wearing an identical outfit—down to the designer bag on her shoulder. She styled a similar pair of loose-fit jeans with a leather jacket and another gargantuan Hop. This version, however, featured contrasting shades of chocolate and cream, which created a delightful checkered effect.
If you're looking to upgrade your chic-purse-that-holds-everything game, Bieber's select style is well worth your consideration. Like its aforementioned siblings, the Hop boasts Bottega Veneta's signature Intrecciato leather weave and minimalist design. It's an everyday bag that's well worth the $4,900 price tag.
Shop Bottega Veneta Hop Bags Inspired By Hailey Bieber
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
