Bottega Veneta's $4,900 Hop Bag Is the Main Character of Hailey Bieber's Mom Style

Though Bottega Veneta is most closely associated with the Jodie, the Sardine, and their OG Cassette Bag—a boxy design that skyrocketed them to fame—the luxury label has a whole library of bangers that are not to be slept on.

The Kalimero, for example, is a posh little bucket style beloved by Rihanna (she's carried it several times in recent weeks). Meanwhile, in the media space, fashion editors are obsessed with the Andiamo, because it doubles as a laptop-friendly work bag. Hailey Bieber's go-to, the Hop, however, tops the list as one Bottega's most functional bag offerings.

The model has favored larger-than-life handbags ever since welcoming her first son, Jack Blues Bieber, last fall. She owns this particular purse in several different colors, showing off a new iteration earlier this week. On Jan 5., she was photographed toting a caramel-colored iteration, styled with a faded leather jacket, baggy jeans, and loafers from The Row.

Unlike most Hop styles, which come in matte leather, Bieber's newest wardrobe addition boasts a touchable suede texture—playing into one of winter's biggest trends.

Hailey Bieber styles her suede Hop Bag with a faded leather jacket and jeans. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bottega Veneta Large Hop Intrecciato Suede Hobo Bag $4,900 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Compared to most Bottega Veneta creations, the Hop is especially spacious. The large size, specifically, could easily double as a diaper bag, if need be—which is probably why the new mom loves it so much.

Even before she gave birth, the angular carry-all was a regular in Bieber's maternity rotation. Last July, she was seen wearing an identical outfit—down to the designer bag on her shoulder. She styled a similar pair of loose-fit jeans with a leather jacket and another gargantuan Hop. This version, however, featured contrasting shades of chocolate and cream, which created a delightful checkered effect.

Bieber wore a checkered Hop styled with a similar outfit in July of 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're looking to upgrade your chic-purse-that-holds-everything game, Bieber's select style is well worth your consideration. Like its aforementioned siblings, the Hop boasts Bottega Veneta's signature Intrecciato leather weave and minimalist design. It's an everyday bag that's well worth the $4,900 price tag.

