Don’t Let the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale End Without Buying These Fall Must-Haves

23 pieces I have my eye on for the new season.

woman wearing a trench and a scarf
in News

There are a few things I love more than a good sale, but one of those is fantastic fall fashion. As an October Scorpio, I feel like my style peaks when the temperature drops to sixty degrees. Luckily, all my passions are converging—Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale has tons of last-minute deals on stylish fall pieces.

The Anniversary Sale is winding down, but I won’t let that stop me from shopping. The discounts officially end on Sunday, August 3, so this is your final reminder to browse the selection before prices go up again. If your mind is also on fall weather, that means there are plenty of lightweight knits, fall coats and jackets, trendy denim, and a few designer finds to choose from. Plus, I also found rich-looking basics under $100 that will undoubtedly become the foundation for your transitional outfits, along with a few pieces that tap into the end-of-season trends fashion insiders are already shopping.

Ahead, you’ll find a carefully curated list of everything you need to buy before the Anniversary Sale ends. This once-a-year event shouldn't be missed, so consider this your final warning. Happy shopping!

Good Luck Barrel Leg Pants
Free People
Good Luck Barrel Leg Pants (Were $128)

Barrel-legged jeans are back for fall.

The Curator Relaxed Blazer
Open Edit
The Curator Relaxed Blazer (Was $149)

I own several oversized blazers and they're the best for easy layering.

Camrin Waterproof Boot
Blondo
Camrin Waterproof Boots (Were $260)

Knee-high boots are perfect for wearing with all of your summer dresses.

The Curator Trousers
Open Edit
The Curator Trousers (Were $100)

These will be a staple in your office outfit rotation.

French Connection, Long Sleeve Rib Maxi Sweater Dress (Was $138)
French Connection
Long Sleeve Rib Maxi Sweater Dress (Was $138)

Sweater dresses like this one are so versatile.

Nordstrom, Maraise Ballet Flat
Nordstrom
Maraise Ballet Flats (Were $90)

Oxblood red is a forever fall favorite.

Oversize Fleece Joggers
BP.
Oversize Fleece Joggers (Were $40)

Get comfy in these chic sweats.

It's on Rib Cardigan
Free People
It's on Rib Cardigan (Was $78)

This cardigan is great for layering.

Moonlight Eco Knit Pajamas
Nordstrom
Moonlight Eco Knit Pajamas (Were $79)

Snuggle up in these chic $50 pajamas.

Orten Suede Bomber Jacket
AllSaints
Orten Suede Bomber Jacket (Was $519)

Suede jackets like this one are so chic.

Seamless Layering Tank
Nordstrom
Seamless Layering Tank (Was $29)

Everyone could use a new layering tank.

Pima Cotton Blend Crewneck T-Shirt
Nordstrom
Pima Cotton Blend Crewneck T-Shirt (Was $35)

The same goes for a great T-shirt.

Marc Fisher LTD, Mavey Pointed Toe Booties (Were $219)
Marc Fisher LTD
Mavey Pointed Toe Booties (Were $219)

When was the last time you bought a new pair of wear-everywhere boots?

Treasure & Bond, Rib Detail Mock Neck Sweater
Treasure & Bond
Rib Detail Mock Neck Sweater (Was $80)

This sweater comes in a few colors, but I love this chocolate brown shade.

Studio Luxe High Waist 7/8 Leggings
Zella
Studio Luxe High Waist 7/8 Leggings (Were $79)

Leggings are perfect for wearing all year.

Good Skate Wide Leg Jeans
Good American
Good Skate Wide Leg Jeans (Were $159)

I'm petite, so cropped wide-leg jeans are my go-to.

Cotton Trench Coat
Caslon
Cotton Trench Coat (Was $169)

Invest in a new trench coat this season and wear it forever.

Barefoot Dreams<sup>®</sup>, Cozychic® Ultra Lite® Boat Neck Pajamas (Were $228)
Barefoot Dreams®
Cozychic® Ultra Lite® Boat Neck Pajamas (Were $228)

I'll buy anything from Barefoot Dreams.

Nordstrom, Shirred Cap Sleeve A-Line Dress
Nordstrom
Shirred Cap Sleeve A-Line Dress (Was $150)

Cheetah print is going to be everywhere right now.

Shrunken '90s Denim Trucker Jacket
Levi's
Shrunken '90s Denim Trucker Jacket (Was $98)

Dark denim is trending right now.

Crinkle A-Line Maxi Skirt
Nordstrom
Crinkle A-Line Maxi Skirt (Was $174)

I would wear this to the office and on the weekends.

Agnes Ruffle Top
Wayf
Agnes Ruffle Top (Was $67)

This sheer blouse feels very boho-inspired.

Cotton Twill Heritage Peacoat
Avec Les Filles
Cotton Twill Heritage Peacoat (Was $230)

It's almost jacket season, and this peacoat is on my list of pieces to buy.

