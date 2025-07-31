Don’t Let the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale End Without Buying These Fall Must-Haves
23 pieces I have my eye on for the new season.
There are a few things I love more than a good sale, but one of those is fantastic fall fashion. As an October Scorpio, I feel like my style peaks when the temperature drops to sixty degrees. Luckily, all my passions are converging—Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale has tons of last-minute deals on stylish fall pieces.
The Anniversary Sale is winding down, but I won’t let that stop me from shopping. The discounts officially end on Sunday, August 3, so this is your final reminder to browse the selection before prices go up again. If your mind is also on fall weather, that means there are plenty of lightweight knits, fall coats and jackets, trendy denim, and a few designer finds to choose from. Plus, I also found rich-looking basics under $100 that will undoubtedly become the foundation for your transitional outfits, along with a few pieces that tap into the end-of-season trends fashion insiders are already shopping.
Ahead, you’ll find a carefully curated list of everything you need to buy before the Anniversary Sale ends. This once-a-year event shouldn't be missed, so consider this your final warning. Happy shopping!
Knee-high boots are perfect for wearing with all of your summer dresses.
This sweater comes in a few colors, but I love this chocolate brown shade.
I'm petite, so cropped wide-leg jeans are my go-to.
Cheetah print is going to be everywhere right now.
