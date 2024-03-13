Hailey Bieber may set street style trends, but she also endorses them with the clothes she wears on repeat. On Monday, March 11, the Rhode mogul was spotted in Los Angeles taking care of business—and re-wearing two trending jackets.

For an afternoon at the Rhode headquarters in West Hollywood, the 27-year-old dressed in an oversized black leather bomber jacket from the secondhand shop Previously Known—which she'd previously worn weeks before. The jacket was zipped up and styled with baggy blue-wash jeans.

Hailey Bieber outside of the Rhode office, wearing a black bomber jacket with baggy jeans and slingback flats. (Image credit: Backgrid)

She elevated her casual office-day outfit with a pair of leather slingback flats by Saint Laurent, plus a navy blue Frame x Ritz baseball cap and gold Aureum earrings. She also carried her Rhode phone case in hand, currently holding a dark plum shade of her TikTok-adored tinted lip balm.

Oversize, dressed leather jackets like Bieber's are a constant presence in street style—indicating their status as a reigning outerwear trend. In the past, Bieber has paired her many versions with everything from polo sweaters and micro-shorts to oversize trousers. On the fashion week circuit, guests have tried them with flouncy dresses and the controversial no-pants look.

Veda Marco Leather Oversized Bomber $658 at Reformation

Bieber's jam-packed schedule—and parade of spring outerwear—didn't end with her aviator jacket. Later in the evening, Bieber headed to celebrity hotspot Sushi Park in a subtle outfit change, sticking with a few versatile core pieces she wore earlier in the day.

Later in the night, Bieber swapped out her leather jacket for a long trench coat. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Bieber swapped out her beloved leather outerwear for a long trench coat, worn unbuttoned to reveal a chocolate brown top underneath. She added a pair of thick Bayonetta-like glasses and a Saint Laurent Le Anne-Marie shoulder bag, while keeping the same jeans and designer slingbacks for dinner.

Trench coats are an enduring spring essential, but designers have exciting ways to reinvent the silhouette in recent seasons. Burberry has played with drop-waist silhouettes on the runway, while labels from The Garment (at Copenhagen Fashion Week) to Simone Rocha (at London Fashion Week) have dabbled in unexpected colors, embellishments, and extra-oversize silhouettes. Celebrities seem to have taken notice and pulled out their own trench coats to follow suit —most recently, Kendall Jenner wore her own oversize trench to the exact same restaurant.

Mango Cotton Trench Coat With Belt $160 at Mango

Bieber's recent sighting follows her trip vacation to the tropics last week. In her latest Instagram post, the Rhode founder posted her beachside look amidst divorce rumors. She wore a teeny-tiny red bikini, matching sporty shades, and a raffia straw hat.

Hailey Bieber in a bright cherry red two-piece swim set while on vacation. (Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)

In addition to her latest off-duty sighting, Bieber has continued to live in a few key pieces that have become synonymous with her personal style.

Her early afternoon outfit is reminiscent of the outfit she wore back in January. Ripping a page out of the Princess Diana playbook, Bieber wore a leather blazer by Khaite with a cropped Loewe rugby shirt, straight-leg jeans, and a navy baseball cap.

Hailey Bieber has kept a few key street-style pieces over the years, including a basecall cap which she also wore while running errands in January. (Image credit: Backgrid)

She also wore one of her other favorite silhouettes in her recent attendance at Wednesday's church service at Churchome. While heading into the Beverly Hills worship destination, Bieber re-wore her ultra baggy jeans with a schoolgirl-inspired argyle sweater and black chunky loafers.

Bieber's ultra-baggy jeans made a cameo a couple of weeks ago while the Rhode mogul attended Wednesday service at church. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Bieber's recent sightings in the past few months prove she's an expert at off-duty style. She knows how to elevate a rather basic look with essential pieces to take her outfit from day to night: a minimalist coat, relaxed trousers, and a baseball cap. If the multihyphenate isn't afraid to sport the same silhouettes in her wardrobe rotation, then neither should we—forget the critics!