As a fourth-generation farm girl, Bella Hadid's rodeo girlfriend era has been a year-long sartorial tribute to my culture. Thus far, that's included massive belt buckles, flare jeans, and cowboy boots by the dozen—essentially, the unofficial dress code of my rural high school. Her outfits transport me back to FFA competitions and combine rides, but even with 30+ years of country living under my belt, her latest look is something I've never seen before.

The supermodel gathered her most stylish friends (including a leather-clad Hailey Bieber) at Stella Restaurant in West Hollywood to celebrate her new collection, Bella Hadid x Frankies Bikinis, on Feb. 20. Though event was centered around swimwear, stylist Molly Dickson dressed Hadid in typical cowgirl fashion.

She wore a fitted black sweater emblazoned with the word "Lucky" across the chest. Instead of reaching for a pair of bikini bottoms—for a take on Hollywood's underwear-as-pants trend—Hadid chose a pair of matching knit panties, which featured the same cheeky logo across the butt.

Bella Hadid celebrated her new Frankies Bikinis collection in a sweater and matching undies, styled with high-heel cowboy boots. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Honoring her Rookie of the Year title, Hadid then added on a few quintessential country girl accessories. The star sported red-tinted aviator glasses (to match her graphic knits) and her piece de resistance: a pair of high-heeled cowboy boots. The hybrid footwear featured a mid-2010s rounded toe, with a butterfly-inspired patchwork print and a spiky stiletto heel.

From there, Hadid continued to pack on details from the era, styling the look with an archival Balenciaga City Bag circa 2015. Though suede styles, like this one, are only available on the second-hand market, new leather iterations sell for $3,250 today.

Her final accessory was a 10-year-old Balenciaga City Bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Hadid's swimwear collab is a tribute to her own roots and the longstanding connection between the Frankies Bikinis family and her own. Having grown up with the founder, Francesca Aiello, Hadid has been wearing their designs since the brand first launched.

“I have known and loved Frankie most of my life, starting out when we were 15, trading campaign pictures for bikinis," she told WWD. "I’m so beyond proud of her and all she has done with her business; to be able to make art, collaborate, and create for this next collection was really a dream come true.”

Though this marks Bella's first official collab, her sister and fellow horse girl, Gigi Hadid, released her own line with the label, back in 2021. Bella Hadid x Frankies Bikinis will be available to shop starting on March 4, with two more releases scheduled for April and June. Giddy up.