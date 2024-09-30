Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner Wrap Themselves in Perfect Fall Investment Pieces for Girls' Night Out
The pair dressed cozily in classic fall silhouettes for the meet-up.
Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner reunited for a much-needed girls' night out at celebrity hot spot Sushi Park on Sunday, Sept. 29. The meal marked a hard-earned reward for both of them. Jenner just got home after a busy Paris Fashion Week that saw her make a rare return to the runway at Schiaparelli (and carry some excellent Gucci bags beforehand). And Bieber welcomed her infant son, Jack Blues Bieber, with her pop star husband Justin Bieber only a month ago.
Needless to say, the model and Rhode Beauty founder must have had a lot to catch up on. And I'm glad they chose such a popular restaurant for the occasion, because the paparazzi got a clear shot of their pitch-perfect fall investment pieces. Bieber stayed cozy in a gray bouclé sweater jacket from Leset, baggy dark wash jeans, and navy blue blackberry nails in a subtle potential nod to her son's middle name. She accessorized the laid-back look with a pair of gold "Hailey Huggie" hoops from Jennifer Fisher, a large black leather Bottega Veneta Hop bag, black sunglasses, and her fresh, postpartum hair color—a honeycomb balayage.
Jenner, meanwhile, opted for a navy blue belted trench coat from The Row, black straight-leg jeans, and black leather loafers à la her current style muse, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. The model finished the ensemble with a moody red manicure, black sunglasses, and a light brown leather shoulder bag that almost matched her rich-girl golden blonde hair.
The meet-up is the latest in a series of post-pregnancy outings for Bieber. As a source recently told People, Justin is "encouraging her to catch up with friends" and take time for herself after giving birth in late August. And with each public sighting, we're seeing more of Bieber's seasonal wardrobe come out to play.
For a dinner date with Kylie Jenner on Sept. 11, for instance, Bieber took the Prada barn jacket trend for a spin along with cherry red Jil Sander ballet flats and a leopard print Yves Saint Laurent Le 5 À 7 Hobo Bag. On her first post-baby date with Justin on Sept. 24, she experimented with trendy slingback heels in baggy denim and a leather Saint Laurent jacket. And for a late church service on Sept. 25, Bieber donned a wild leopard-on-leopard look likely inspired by the denim-on-denim trend.
Clearly, Bieber has been keeping tabs on fall 2024 trends during her recovery. And now, she finally has the chance to wear them. So keep your fingers crossed—perhaps she'll try a fur or feather-plumed piece next.
