Kaia Gerber has always been my blueprint for styling the best black ballet flats to look so much cooler. Apparently, Hailey Bieber feels the exact same way.

The minute photos released of the Rhode Beauty (and potentially fashion) founder meeting a friend for a lunch date at Los Angeles's Beverly Glen Deli, I thought something looked familiar. It wasn't that Bieber had reached for the oversize Saint Laurent bomber jacket she's worn several times before, or that she'd also picked up a pair of low-rise black trousers. Both pieces are staples in her most-worn outfits, to be sure. But looking at the toughened-up proportions at play in her jacket and pants contrasted her black ballet flats, I was immediately reminded of Kaia Gerber's street style.

Hailey Bieber arrived at Los Angeles's Beverly Glen Deli in an all-black outfit. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The as-yet-unpatented Kaia Gerber ballet flat styling method involves a few key elements: a cropped top or sweater, a low-rise, loose trouser, and an under-the-radar It-bag—all coordinated in the same monochromatic tone. Stacking edgy layers on top of the sometimes preppy, sometimes Parisian shoe elevates it to another level. On Kaia Gerber, black ballet flats never feel overly precious or demure. Now, Hailey Bieber is following in her footsteps.

Kaia Gerber's ballet flat formula also relies on low-rise pants and ballet flats. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Bieber's spin on Kaia Gerber's ballet flat formula involved a few key modifications. Her flats had a half-inch heel, sitting halfway between a true flat and a ballerina pump. She traded a studded tote like Gerber's for a slouchy leather shoulder bag; she skipped the oversize sunglasses trend in favor of slim tinted shades. Still, the overall takeaway was the same: a ballet flat-based outfit that read more LA It-girl than French flaneur.

Her low-rise pants and black leather jacket toughed up what looked like a pair of Repetto heeled flats. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Hailey Bieber and Kaia Gerber have been on the same style wavelength all month long. Earlier this week, I reported that the duo shared the same take on spring's work jacket trend—an under-$200 style from With Jéan—once again topping a pair of low-rise trousers. Just like today's all-black-everything ballet flats template, Gerber wore the jacket first.

I'd like to see these two swap style references next. What if Kaia Gerber tried Hailey's method of styling a barn jacket as a mini dress, or expanded her designer horizons to include extra-oversize Jacquemus barrel-leg pants? For these two, the closet sharing opportunities are endless.

