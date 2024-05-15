Months of speculations later, the rumors are finally (!) confirmed: Hailey Bieber is pregnant. After dropping the big news and renewed wedding vows on Instagram, the Rhode mogul is kicking off her maternity street-style takeover. For her first look since the announcement, Bieber is sticking to what she knows in an oversized suit and crop top.

The 27-year-old, who's reportedly six months pregnant, was photographed running errands alongside her husband, Justin Bieber, on Tuesday, May 14. She took subtle cues from Rihanna and was spotted wearing a white crop top that showed off her growing baby bump.

Bieber also wore a baggy black blazer with exaggerated, 80s-inspired shoulder pads. The style star also coordinated with stretchy high-waisted trousers from her collaboration with Wardrobe.NYC.

Bieber completed her look with chunky leather loafers from Proenza Schouler, her favorite "B" necklace, and oval black sunglasses. She also wore ribbed gold earrings from Heaven Mayhem and carried her viral Rhode phone case in her hand.

Justin was seen by her side wearing a white graphic T-shirt with neon green basketball shorts, white shoes, and a matching white beanie.

The news of Bieber's pregnancy comes after almost six years of marriage. The couple revealed the bombshell in an Instagram post last week. For the video, Bieber dressed in a custom Saint Laurent lace gown and matching veil designed by Anthony Vaccarello, and new diamond wedding bands from Tiffany & Co.

The couple reportedly waited for the "right moment" to have a child as Hailey didn't want to "rush having a baby," Us Weekly reports. She's also believed to be about six months along, and the couple apparently already have a name picked out. "Hailey has always known she wanted to be a mother, so this is a dream come true," a source told Us Weekly.

With the news finally out and a few more months left before her child is born, Hailey Bieber undoubtedly has more maternity outfits up her sleeves—and trust, her pregnancy wardrobe will rank her as one of the best-dressed celebrity moms.